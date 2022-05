SALISBURY, Md. — One of those programs that the state’s attorney’s office is involved in – is called LEAD. That’s the Law Enforcement Assisted Diversion program. They’re teaming up with the Wicomico County Health Department and the Salisbury Police Department to help released inmates who have served their time adjust back to society. Officials say this program is able to provide more specialized attention to each individual.

SALISBURY, MD ・ 2 DAYS AGO