ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Health

Sleep: here’s how much you really need for optimal cognition and wellbeing

By The Conversation
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11ORHn_0fTkf3fC00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Most of us struggle to think well after a poor night’s sleep – feeling foggy and failing to perform at our usual standard at school, university or work.

You may notice that you’re not concentrating as well, or that your memory doesn’t seem up to scratch. Decades of bad sleep, however, may potentially lead to cognitive decline.

Bad sleep also affects people’s mood and behaviour, whether they are young infants or older adults. So how much sleep does our brain need to operate properly in the long term?

Our new research study, published in Nature Aging, provides an answer.

Sleep is an important component of maintaining normal brain functioning. The brain reorganises and recharges itself during sleep.

As well as removing toxic waste byproducts and boosting our immune system, sleep is also key for “memory consolidation”, during which new memory segments based on our experiences are transferred into long-term memory.

An optimal quantity and quality of sleep enables us to have more energy and better wellbeing. It also allows us to develop our creativity and thinking.

When looking at babies three to 12 months of age, researchers have noted that better sleep is associated with better behavioural outcomes in the first year of life, such as being able to adapt to new situations or regulating emotions efficiently.

These are important early building blocks for cognition, including “cognitive flexibility” (our ability to shift perspective easily), and are linked to wellbeing in later life.

Sleep regularity seems to be linked to the brain’s “default mode network” (DMN), which involves regions that are active when we are awake but not engaged in a specific task, such as resting while our mind wanders.

This network includes areas that are important for cognitive function, such as the posterior cingulate cortex (which deactivates during cognitive tasks), parietal lobes (which process sensory information) and the frontal cortex (involved in planning and complex cognition).

There are signs that, in adolescents and young adults, poor sleep may be associated with changes in connectivity within this network.

This is important as our brains are still in development into late adolescence and early young adulthood.

Disruption in this network may therefore have knock-on effects on cognition, such as interfering with concentration and memory-based processing, as well as more advanced cognitive processing.

Alterations in sleep patterns, including difficulty falling and staying asleep, are significant characteristics of the ageing process.

These sleep disturbances are highly plausible candidate contributors to cognitive decline and psychiatric disorders in older people.

Getting the right amount

Our study aimed to better understand the link between sleep, cognition and wellbeing.

We found that both insufficient and excessive sleep contributed to impaired cognitive performance of a middle-aged to old population of nearly 500,000 adults from the UK BioBank.

However, we did not study children and adolescents, and since their brains are in development, they may have a different requirement for optimal sleep duration.

Our key finding was that seven hours of sleep per night was optimal, with more or less than that bringing fewer benefits for cognition and mental health.

In fact, we found that people who slept that amount performed – on average – better on cognitive tests (including on processing speed, visual attention and memory) than those who slept less or more.

Individuals also need seven hours of sleep consistently, without too much fluctuation in duration.

That said, we all respond slightly differently to a lack of sleep. We discovered that the relationship between sleep duration, cognition and mental health was mediated by genetics and brain structure.

We noted that the brain regions that are the most affected by sleep deprivation include the hippocampus, well known for it’s role in learning and memory, and areas of the frontal cortex, involved in top-down control of emotion.

But although sleep may affect our brains, it could also work the other way around. It might be that age-related shrinkage of brain regions involved in the regulation of sleep and wakefulness contribute to sleep problems in later life.

It may, for example, decrease the production and secretion of melatonin, a hormone that helps control the sleep cycle, in older adults.

This finding seems to support other evidence suggesting there is a link between sleep duration and the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease and dementia.

While seven hours of sleep is optimal for protecting against dementia, our study suggests that getting enough sleep can also help alleviate the symptoms of dementia by protecting memory.

This highlights the importance of monitoring sleep duration in older patients with psychiatric disorders and dementia in order to improve their cognitive functioning, mental health and wellbeing.

So what can we do to improve our sleep for optimal cognition and wellbeing in our daily lives?

A good start is ensuring that the temperature and ventilation in your bedroom is good – it should be cool and airy.

You should also avoid too much alcohol and watching thrillers or other exciting content before going to bed. Ideally, you should be in a calm and relaxed state when you are trying to fall asleep.

Thinking about something pleasant and relaxing, such as the last time you were on the beach, works for many people.

Technological solutions such as apps or wearable devices can also be beneficial for mental health as well as for tracking sleep and ensuring consistency of sleep duration.

To enjoy life and to function optimally in everyday life, you may therefore want to monitor your own sleep patterns to ensure that you are getting seven hours of sleep on a regular basis.

Written by Barbara Jacquelyn Sahakian, Christelle Langley, Jianfeng Feng, Wei Cheng. From The Conversation.

If you care about sleep, please read studies about how to deal with “COVID-somnia” and sleep well at night, and this treatment could reduce severity of sleep apnea by one third.

For more information about sleep, please see recent studies that when you get sleep paralysis, don’t open your eyes, and results showing this sleep problem may increase risk of sudden death, high blood pressure.

Comments / 0

Related
Medical Daily

Here's How Much Sleep People In Middle, Old Age Should Have

How much sleep do people in middle and old age really need? Seven hours appears to be the ideal amount of sleep, a team of researchers has found. Sleep isn't just about taking rest, as it actually plays a critical role in cognitive function and psychological health, the University of Cambridge noted in a news release. One of the ways it aids people's health, for instance, is by removing waste products in the brain.
HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sleep Paralysis#Sleep Study#Sleep Disorder#Sleep Apnea#Sleep Deprivation#Nature Aging
Well+Good

Here’s Why Waking Up To Pee at Night Is a Health Risk—Especially for People Over 65

Occasionally waking up to pee isn't much of a concern. It could mean that you drank a lot of fluids close to your bedtime, or your body is processing alcohol after a night out, and you have more fluids to expel. However, a bladder condition called nocturia involves frequently waking up to pee throughout the night. Nocturia can be caused by factors like drinking a lot of fluids, diuretic medications, heart failure, or under-treated type 2 diabetes. Waking up to pee at night can seem like this pesky annoyance, but one seemingly simple reason experts recommend getting your nocturia under control? Waking to use the bathroom increases your risk of falling, and taking a tumble can have some severe health consequences, especially if you're over the age of 65, says Sean Ormond, MD, a dual board-certified in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Management.
HEALTH
Well+Good

‘I’m a Urologist, and Here’s How Drinking Lemon Water Impacts Your Bladder’

Lemon water is often touted by wellness experts for its health benefits, particularly for those who don't exactly get excited at the prospect of drinking plain water but still want want to stay well-hydrated. That's why so many people swear by drinking lemon water as part of their daily wellness routine, especially first thing in the morning upon waking up. Lemon water can help to make you feel more awake and alert by replenishing your body's fluids—and you can't deny that the sharp, acidic zing from the citrus helps clear some of the morning blearies, too.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
shefinds

The One Carb No One Over 40 Should Be Eating Anymore Because It Ruins Your Metabolism

In order to promote and support a healthy metabolism over 40, it’s vital to evaluate what you eat in a day and acknowledge where you can add more nutrients and ultimately, create a balanced diet. With that said, it’s equally as important to take note of what makes you feel sluggish, have less energy or causes indigestion. We checked in with health experts to learn more about one common type of carb found in many processed foods and beverages that is best to avoid for healthy aging and optimal energy. Read on for tips and suggestions from Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, registered dietitian and Melissa Morris, ACSM-certified exercise physiologist and ISSN-certified sports nutritionist.
NUTRITION
shefinds

The One Food You Should Cut Out Immediately For Aging Hair, Skin And Nails

As we age, it can become more difficult to keep our hair, skin, and nails hydrated, strong, and radiant. Considering how beauty starts from within and what you eat and drink has everything to do with how you look and feel, it’s more important than ever to get a grasp on the worst and best foods to add to your diet if you’re searching for ways to ward off the signs of aging. This is the one food that experts agree you should cut out immediately for aging hair, skin, and nails.
SKIN CARE
shefinds

4 Foods You Should Be Eating Daily To Reduce Belly Fat, According To A Doctor

As you grow older, it’s important to become more health-conscious and wary of the food that you eat. Some meals are definitely more nutritious than others, so you always want to make it a habit to think twice about what goes into your body. Not only is this a good practice if you want to lose weight, but it’s also helpful if you want to improve your physique and reduce belly fat.
FITNESS
Medical News Today

What should my blood glucose level be?

Blood glucose is a sugar that the bloodstream carries to all cells in the body to supply energy. A person needs to keep blood sugar levels within a safe range to reduce the risk of diabetes and heart disease. Blood glucose monitoring measures the amount of sugar that the blood...
HEALTH
shefinds

This Is The One Salad Ingredient You Should Never Eat Again If You Want To Lose Weight, According To A Doctor

When you think of “healthy food,” chances are the first thing that’ll come to mind is a salad. With leafy greens, assorted vegetables, and flavorful dressings, salads can be a great go-to option for someone who’s looking into a well-balanced diet for weight loss. Whether you prefer to eat it as a meal or as a side, salads have several health benefits. They’re a good source of fiber, they’re rich in antioxidants like vitamin C and vitamin A, and they can even boost your metabolism.
WEIGHT LOSS
shefinds

5 Condiments No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Cause Weight Gain & Inflammation

If weight loss is your ultimate goal, experts say that reevaluating and analyzing what you eat daily is one important step to take. Along with hydrating frequently, exercising regularly and sticking to a consistent sleep schedule, eating a well-balanced diet is crucial in order to lose weight healthily. We checked in with health experts to learn more about 5 common condiments that might be sneaking in extra calories without your noticing, and what to replace them with instead. Read on for tips and suggestions from Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian, Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and Jesse Feder, RDN, CPT, registered dietitian and personal trainer.
WEIGHT LOSS
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

108K+
Followers
9K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy