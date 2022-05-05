ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andover, MA

Crash Involving State Police Cruiser Causing Delays on I-495 in Andover

By Marc Fortier
nbcboston.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA crash involving a Massachusetts State Police cruiser is causing delays on Interstate 495 in Andover on...

www.nbcboston.com

Comments / 0

Related
MassLive.com

Person killed, another seriously injured in head-on crash on I-495 in Massachusetts

A driver was killed and another left seriously injured after a head-on crash on Interstate 495 in Massachusetts early Saturday, authorities said. Law enforcement said they received calls before 3 a.m. about a driver traveling south, the incorrect direction, on the northbound side of I-495 near Mansfield. Cruisers started responding to the area to try to find and stop the car, according to Massachusetts State Police.
MANSFIELD, MA
MassLive.com

Crash kills 2 people, sends car into Central Massachusetts pond

Two people were killed in a crash that sent a car into a Central Massachusetts pond Friday night, authorities said. The crash, which was between two vehicles, was reported on Route 16 in Mendon around 10:30 p.m. As a result of the collision, one car wound up in the water at Nipmuc Pond, the Worcester District Attorney’s Office told MassLive.
MENDON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Andover, MA
Crime & Safety
Massachusetts State
Massachusetts Cars
Andover, MA
Cars
Local
Massachusetts Crime & Safety
City
Andover, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruiser
CBS Boston

91-Year-Old Wrong-Way Driver, Passenger Killed In 5 Car Crash In Salem, Police Say

SALEM (CBS) – A 91-year-old man driving the wrong way was one of two people killed in a five car crash in Salem Wednesday afternoon, police said. According to investigators, 91-year-old James Newhall was driving a Ford Focus north on the southbound side of Highland Avenue when he crashed head-on into another car, which led to three more cars crashing. Newhall and his passenger 55-year-old Margaret Newhall, both of Marblehead, died. Another passenger was rushed to the hospital in critical condition. Two others involved the crash were also hospitalized. It took nearly four hours for the scene to be cleared and road to be re-opened. Investigators are looking at nearby surveillance cameras to figure out where the Ford Focus entered, traveling the wrong way.
SALEM, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Cars
NECN

Wendy's Shooter Arrested After Returning to Scene to Retrieve Gun: Police

Police said an arrest has been made in connection with a shooting outside a Wendy's restaurant in Randolph, Massachusetts, on Wednesday. Marlon Raymond Jr., 19, of Boston's Roxbury neighborhood, is facing 11 charges, including armed assault with intent to murder, two counts of assault and battery by discharging a firearm, attempted assault and battery by discharging a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a loaded, large capacity firearm, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, improper storage for a large capacity firearm, malicious destruction of property, tampering with evidence and a violation of town by-laws for possession of a knife over 2.5 inches.
WCVB

Tewksbury, Massachusetts woman seriously injured when car goes off Merrimack, New Hampshire, highway into river spillway

A Massachusetts woman was seriously injured early Tuesday when her vehicle went off Route 3 in Merrimack, New Hampshire, and crashed into a spillway of a river. Shortly after midnight, a silver 2018 Ford sedan traveling south on Daniel Webster Highway struck a utility pole in front of the Merrimack Fire Department, bringing the pole down. The car then crashed into a spillway to the Souhegan River.
MERRIMACK, NH
1420 WBSM

New Bedford Man Caught Outside Fall River McDonald’s With Pills, Gun

FALL RIVER — Fall River police say officers have caught a wanted man with pills and an illegal gun after spotting him in a McDonald's parking lot yesterday. According to police, at around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday, a patrol officer near the Brayton Avenue McDonald's saw 37-year-old Theodore Wilcox III leaving a car in the parking lot.
WMUR.com

Man sentenced for fatally shooting woman in hip in Rochester

CONCORD, N.H. — A man was sentenced on Tuesday to 30 years to life in the 2018 shooting death of a woman in New Hampshire. Justin Belanger, 22, was convicted by a jury in October following a trial. Rochester police found Billy Ahearn, 24, on the sidewalk with an...
ROCHESTER, NH
Boston 25 News WFXT

Somerville Police searching for cyclist who punched officer in the head

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — A man on a bicycle punched a Somerville Police Officer who was working on detail the morning of April 14. Police are now searching for that suspect. The assault happened at 10:00 a.m. on Somerville Avenue. The man on the bike is described as a thin, Caucasian man in his early thirties with a beard. He was also wearing a black helmet, a black long sleeve bike shirt and black bike shorts/capris.
SOMERVILLE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy