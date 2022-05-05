Crash Involving State Police Cruiser Causing Delays on I-495 in Andover

A driver was killed and another left seriously injured after a head-on crash on Interstate 495 in Massachusetts early Saturday, authorities said. Law enforcement said they received calls before 3 a.m. about a driver traveling south, the incorrect direction, on the northbound side of I-495 near Mansfield. Cruisers started responding to the area to try to find and stop the car, according to Massachusetts State Police.
Two people were killed in a crash that sent a car into a Central Massachusetts pond Friday night, authorities said. The crash, which was between two vehicles, was reported on Route 16 in Mendon around 10:30 p.m. As a result of the collision, one car wound up in the water at Nipmuc Pond, the Worcester District Attorney’s Office told MassLive.
MANSFIELD, Mass. — A wrong way driver on Route 495 North caused a head-on collision that left one dead and another Med-Flighted to Brigham and Woman’s Hospital with serious injuries, Massachusetts State Police said. Officers started receiving calls of a vehicle driving south on the northbound side of...
A 29-year-old Worcester woman is dead after her car crashed into a tractor-trailer early Friday morning on the Massachusetts Turnpike, according to Massachusetts State Police. State troopers responded to a crash involving a car that had rear-ended a tractor-trailer on I-90 westbound in Framingham at 2:40 a.m., according to police.
PORTSMOUTH, N.H. — The Piscataqua River Bridge was closed Thursday morning as law enforcement officials responded to an incident involving an individual on the northbound side of the bridge. Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss told NEWS CENTER Maine that troopers took the person into protective custody...
A suspect was taken into custody in the case of a missing Wisconsin girl whose body was found this week, authorities said Tuesday. Chippewa Falls Police Chief Matthew Kelm identified the suspect as a juvenile who was "known" to Iliana "Lily" M. Peters, 10, but provided no additional details about the person or what charges they may face.
BOSTON, Mass. — Two Boston Police Officers were transported to the hospital after a crash involving a bicyclist on Tuesday night. Officers responded to the area of Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard shortly before 11:00 p.m. A man on a bicycle, later identified as 39-year-old Jason Souza of...
SALEM (CBS) – A 91-year-old man driving the wrong way was one of two people killed in a five car crash in Salem Wednesday afternoon, police said.
According to investigators, 91-year-old James Newhall was driving a Ford Focus north on the southbound side of Highland Avenue when he crashed head-on into another car, which led to three more cars crashing.
Newhall and his passenger 55-year-old Margaret Newhall, both of Marblehead, died. Another passenger was rushed to the hospital in critical condition.
Two others involved the crash were also hospitalized. It took nearly four hours for the scene to be cleared and road to be re-opened.
Investigators are looking at nearby surveillance cameras to figure out where the Ford Focus entered, traveling the wrong way.
Police said an arrest has been made in connection with a shooting outside a Wendy's restaurant in Randolph, Massachusetts, on Wednesday. Marlon Raymond Jr., 19, of Boston's Roxbury neighborhood, is facing 11 charges, including armed assault with intent to murder, two counts of assault and battery by discharging a firearm, attempted assault and battery by discharging a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of a loaded, large capacity firearm, discharging a firearm within 500 feet of a dwelling, improper storage for a large capacity firearm, malicious destruction of property, tampering with evidence and a violation of town by-laws for possession of a knife over 2.5 inches.
A Massachusetts woman was seriously injured early Tuesday when her vehicle went off Route 3 in Merrimack, New Hampshire, and crashed into a spillway of a river. Shortly after midnight, a silver 2018 Ford sedan traveling south on Daniel Webster Highway struck a utility pole in front of the Merrimack Fire Department, bringing the pole down. The car then crashed into a spillway to the Souhegan River.
MANCHESTER, N.H. — A former Londonderry police officer was sentenced 10 to 20 years in New Hampshire state prison for driving drunk and causing a crash that killed a 21-year-old woman. Tyler Berry addressed the family of Sierra Croteau in court Friday and said he took full responsibility for...
A father and son were the two individuals killed in a crash that sent a car into a Central Massachusetts pond late Friday, authorities said. The Worcester District Attorney’s Office confirmed that the occupants of the car involved in the two-vehicle collision near Nipmuc Pond on Route 16 in Mendon were father and son.
FALL RIVER — Fall River police say officers have caught a wanted man with pills and an illegal gun after spotting him in a McDonald's parking lot yesterday. According to police, at around 1:40 p.m. Tuesday, a patrol officer near the Brayton Avenue McDonald's saw 37-year-old Theodore Wilcox III leaving a car in the parking lot.
CONCORD, N.H. — A man was sentenced on Tuesday to 30 years to life in the 2018 shooting death of a woman in New Hampshire. Justin Belanger, 22, was convicted by a jury in October following a trial. Rochester police found Billy Ahearn, 24, on the sidewalk with an...
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — A man on a bicycle punched a Somerville Police Officer who was working on detail the morning of April 14. Police are now searching for that suspect. The assault happened at 10:00 a.m. on Somerville Avenue. The man on the bike is described as a thin, Caucasian man in his early thirties with a beard. He was also wearing a black helmet, a black long sleeve bike shirt and black bike shorts/capris.
About 2,100 drivers in Massachusetts received a notice in February that they needed to return to the RMV to take a road test after they were granted licenses without taking the test. But not everyone returned. There are still 838 customers that failed to take the required road test. Their...
