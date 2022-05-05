ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

This stuff in your nose linked to higher risk of Alzheimer’s

By Knowridge
Knowridge Science Report
Knowridge Science Report
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4K51uz_0fTkeSVV00
Credit: CC0 Public Domain

Scientists from Griffith University found that a bacterium commonly present in the nose can sneak into the brain and set off a cascade of events that may lead to Alzheimer’s disease.

The research is published in Scientific Reports and was conducted by Jenny Ekberg et al.

Previous studies have shown that the bacterium Chlamydia pneumoniae can invade the brain via the nerves of the nasal cavity.

While this bacterium often causes respiratory tract infections, it has also been found in the brain which has raised the question of whether it causes damage to the central nervous system.

The team previously has found that not only how the bacteria get into the brain, but also how it leads to Alzheimer’s disease pathologies.

In this study, they found that once the bacteria are in the central nervous system, the cells of the brain react within days by depositing beta-amyloid peptide, which is the hallmark plaque of Alzheimer’s disease.

After several weeks, numerous gene pathways that are known to be involved in Alzheimer’s disease are also dramatically activated.

The team showed that when the bacteria invade the olfactory nerve, peripheral nerve cells become infected, and these cells may be how the bacteria can persist within the nervous system.

These cells are usually important defenders against bacteria, but in this case, they become infected and can help the bacteria to spread.

The team says these findings give them the drive to urgently find treatments to stop this contributing factor to Alzheimer’s disease.

If you care about Alzheimer’s disease, please read studies about how to cope if your loved one has Alzheimer’s disease, and these 2 things at age 35 linked to Alzheimer’s disease.

For more information about brain health, please see recent studies about how to treat mild to moderate Alzheimer’s disease, and results showing why women are more susceptible to Alzheimer’s.

Copyright © 2022 Knowridge Science Report. All rights reserved.

Comments / 0

Related
MedicalXpress

Alzheimer's and daytime napping linked in new research

Could there be a link between cognitive decline and excessive daytime napping? New research from the Rush Alzheimer's Disease Center suggests a potential connection, according to an article published in Alzheimer's and Dementia: The Journal of the Alzheimer's Association in March. The connection appears to occur in both directions, researchers...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

A Window into Your Brain: Can Your Eyes Predict Alzheimer's?

When it comes to Alzheimer’s disease, the earlier the diagnosis the better, and soon, maybe your eye doctor will be able to diagnose Alzheimer’s disease earlier than ever before. Today, more than six million Americans are living with Alzheimer’s disease. By 2050, that number is expected to grow...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ABC4

Study: Napping linked to Alzheimer’s disease

(ABC4) – According to representatives of Cleveland Clinic, new research suggests that older adults who consistently nap for over an hour a day had a 40% higher risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease. “I have seen in many of my patients with Alzheimer’s disease that they do start to sleep more and they do tend to […]
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Alzheimer#Bacteria#Respiratory Tract#Brain Health#Griffith University#Scientific Reports#Chlamydia
InsideHook

How to Eat Your Way Out of a Potential Dementia Diagnosis

Historically, men’s magazines haven’t given cognitive health the attention that it deserves. “DEFEAT DEMENTIA IN 60 YEARS” doesn’t have quite the same ring as “BUILD ABS IN SIX WEEKS.”. But the rate of Alzheimer’s is rising rapidly in America, and the disease could impact...
HEALTH
Well+Good

‘I’m a Urologist, and Here’s How Drinking Lemon Water Impacts Your Bladder’

Lemon water is often touted by wellness experts for its health benefits, particularly for those who don't exactly get excited at the prospect of drinking plain water but still want want to stay well-hydrated. That's why so many people swear by drinking lemon water as part of their daily wellness routine, especially first thing in the morning upon waking up. Lemon water can help to make you feel more awake and alert by replenishing your body's fluids—and you can't deny that the sharp, acidic zing from the citrus helps clear some of the morning blearies, too.
HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
NewsBreak
Diseases & Treatments
Daily Mail

Adults who exercise for just 1.2 HOURS a week - only half of the suggested time by the WHO - are a fifth less likely to suffer from depression, study finds

Walking at a brisk pace for just 75 minutes every week could cut your risk of depression, a new study finds. The World Health Organization recommends everyone should exercise for at least two-and-a-half hours every seven days. But researchers at Cambridge University, England, found adults who got half as much...
FITNESS
Well+Good

Here’s Why Waking Up To Pee at Night Is a Health Risk—Especially for People Over 65

Occasionally waking up to pee isn't much of a concern. It could mean that you drank a lot of fluids close to your bedtime, or your body is processing alcohol after a night out, and you have more fluids to expel. However, a bladder condition called nocturia involves frequently waking up to pee throughout the night. Nocturia can be caused by factors like drinking a lot of fluids, diuretic medications, heart failure, or under-treated type 2 diabetes. Waking up to pee at night can seem like this pesky annoyance, but one seemingly simple reason experts recommend getting your nocturia under control? Waking to use the bathroom increases your risk of falling, and taking a tumble can have some severe health consequences, especially if you're over the age of 65, says Sean Ormond, MD, a dual board-certified in Anesthesiology and Interventional Pain Management.
HEALTH
shefinds

The One Carb No One Over 40 Should Be Eating Anymore Because It Ruins Your Metabolism

In order to promote and support a healthy metabolism over 40, it’s vital to evaluate what you eat in a day and acknowledge where you can add more nutrients and ultimately, create a balanced diet. With that said, it’s equally as important to take note of what makes you feel sluggish, have less energy or causes indigestion. We checked in with health experts to learn more about one common type of carb found in many processed foods and beverages that is best to avoid for healthy aging and optimal energy. Read on for tips and suggestions from Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, registered dietitian and Melissa Morris, ACSM-certified exercise physiologist and ISSN-certified sports nutritionist.
NUTRITION
Andrei Tapalaga

Scientists Solve the Mystery of Why Humans Die Around 80

We are destined through our creation to die at 80PublicDomainPictures/Pixabay. On average, most humans around the world and throughout history who died from natural causes, have passed away around the age of 80 years old. Humanity has been wondering for years why does death usually come around this age for humans, and why do other animals and creatures have a much shorter or in some cases longer life span?
Harvard Health

LATE: A common cause of dementia you’ve never heard of

If dementia is a general term that means thinking and memory has deteriorated to the point that it interferes with day-to-day function, what are the top three disorders that cause dementia in older individuals?. Did you think of Alzheimer’s disease? Good! Alzheimer’s is the most common cause of dementia. Did...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
ohmymag.co.uk

Depression: Study shows that this commonly prescribed drug doesn’t work

A recent study published in the journal Plos One has shown that antidepressants may not be as effective as people think. In fact, they may not work at all. The study was led by ​​Omar Almohammed of King Saud University, Saudi Arabia. The study analysed 17.5 million US adults who were diagnosed with depression over 10 years. Around half of the adults were on medication, while the other half were not.
MENTAL HEALTH
Shape Magazine

15 Foods That Help You Poop, According to Dietitians

At one point or another, you've probably spent a ridiculous amount of time perched on the porcelain throne, scrolling through Instagram while waiting for a number two to slip out of your rear. But no matter how hard you tried, the toilet remained empty. What's worse, this failure-to-poo situation may have occurred multiple days in a row. So besides straining to drop a deuce (a big no-no), what's a backed-up person supposed to do?
NUTRITION
Knowridge Science Report

Knowridge Science Report

108K+
Followers
9K+
Post
52M+
Views
ABOUT

Inspiring science news, discoveries and stories. Science, Tech, Health, Earth, and Space.

 https://knowridge.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy