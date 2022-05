Translating into “throwback,” Wan Wan is from the team behind popular spots Wayla and Kimika. When Rivers and Hills Hospitality Group—the team behind the Thai spot, Wayla, in the Lower East Side and the Japanese-Italian mashup, Kimika (also one of NYC’s best restaurants) in Nolita—set their sights on opening their latest concept, the vision was clear. Wan Wan, which translates to “throwback” in Thai, would serve as a celebration and homage to the timeless fare of Phuket.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO