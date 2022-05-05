Tom Brady Could Set Yet Another Unbelievable NFL Record in 2022

Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady has dominated the NFL record book, but there's still one more accomplishment on the horizon in 2022.

With the Buccaneers scheduled to play in the NFL's first game in Germany this season , Brady could become the first quarterback to start a game in four different countries, CBS Sports reports.

The 44-year-old has a perfect 3-0 record in three previous international games, leading his longtime former team, the New England Patriots, to two victories in London in 2009 in 2012, as well as one in Mexico City in 2017.

Obviously, Brady also won in the United States a record 240 times in 313 total starts.

Only two other quarterbacks, Jay Cutler and Ryan Fitzpatrick , have won a game in three different countries, with both getting victories in the U.S., Canada, and England.

On Wednesday (May 4), the NFL revealed its 2022 International Series slate, which includes a matchup between the Buccaneers and Seattle Seahawks in the league's first-ever regular-season game in Germany at Allianz Arena, the home of FC Bayern Munich, on November 13 at 9:30 a.m. ET (3:30 p.m. local time).

The NFL also announced the three games scheduled to take place in London next season will include the following matchups:

New Orleans Saints vs. Minnesota Vikings at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Oct. 2)

Green Bay Packers vs. New York Giants at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (Oct. 9)

Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Denver Broncos at Wembley Stadium (Oct. 30).

Additionally, a matchup between the Arizona Cardinals and San Francisco 49ers will be held at Estadio Azteca in Mexico City on November 21, marking the fourth time the NFL has held a game at the historic Mexico City stadium.

Three previous matchups at Estadio Azteca have included the then-Oakland Raiders defeating the Houston Texans, 27-20, in 2016; the New England Patriots beating the Raiders, 33-8, in 2017; and the Kansas City Chiefs defeating the Los Angeles Chargers, 24-17, in 2019.

The Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams were initially scheduled to play in Mexico City during the 2019 season, however, poor field conditions forced the game to be moved to Los Angeles.

The Buccaneers will look to earn their first victory outside the United States after going 0-3 in previous London games, which included a 35-7 loss to the New England Patriots in 2009; a 24-18 loss to the Chicago Bears in 2011; and a 37-26 loss to the Carolina Panthers in 2019.

The Seahawks have won both of their two previous international matchups, which included a 50-17 win against the Buffalo Bills in Toronto in 2012 and a 27-3 victory against the Raiders in London in 2018.

Seattle has a German-born player in linebacker Aaron Donkor , who joined the franchise as part of the NFL's International Player Pathway Program last year and spent the 2021 season on the Seahawks' practice squad, who the team received another roster exemption for this week.

The NFL is scheduled to hold four games in Germany during the next four seasons, which will include another game in Munich, as well as two more in Frankfurt.

