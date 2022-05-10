ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Income Tax

Social Security: State Updates and What To Know for May 2022

By Andrew Lisa
GOBankingRates
GOBankingRates
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1tNvlz_0fTkVudA00

No matter where you live in the United States or if you move from one state to another, your Social Security benefits for retirement, disability, family or survivor do not change. Although many facets of the federal program are administered by the states — just like SNAP and Medicaid — eligibility requirements, payments and protocols for Social Security are uniform nationwide and don’t change from state to state, unlike those two programs.

Social Security Schedule: When Benefits Will Arrive in May 2022
Good To Know: 15 Worst States To Live on Just a Social Security Check

While Social Security doesn’t vary from one state to the next, different states do manage the program a bit differently. Here’s what you need to know for the month of May.

SSI Benefits Came Early This Month

If you collect Supplemental Security Income (SSI), you probably noticed that you didn’t have to wait until May to collect your May benefits, which were paid on April 29 instead. That’s because SSI benefits are paid on the first of the month unless the first of the month falls on a weekend or a holiday. In that case, benefits are paid on the most recent previous business day.

Since May 1 fell on a Sunday this year, SSI benefits were paid on April 29.

Take Our Poll: Does April’s Stock Market Dip Concern You?

Change Is Coming to Most States That Tax Benefits

Twelve states still levy a tax on Social Security benefits — on top of the tax that the federal government levies on recipients whose earnings exceed a predetermined income cap. Here’s the list:

  • Colorado
  • Connecticut
  • Kansas
  • Minnesota
  • Missouri
  • Montana
  • Nebraska
  • New Mexico
  • Rhode Island
  • Vermont
  • Utah
  • West Virginia

While there aren’t any dramatic changes in store for residents of these states in May specifically, the tax code is always in flux and it’s important to stay up to date on how any recent or upcoming updates might affect you.

For example, Colorado recently changed its laws to increase the amount of federally taxed Social Security income that retirees can deduct. The maximum deduction had been $24,000, but as of 2022, it’s unlimited, which effectively eliminates Social Security taxes for people over the age of 65.

In February, Utah expanded its Social Security tax credit for lower-income residents.

In April, the Minnesota Senate voted to end the state’s Social Security tax outright as part of a sweeping package of tax cuts. While the bill’s future is uncertain, the fluid situation is certainly one that Social Security recipients in Minnesota will want to monitor.

In New Mexico, the situation is even brighter. There, the governor signed a bill in March that eliminates the state’s Social Security tax. West Virginia is also completing the last phase of its gradual elimination of the state’s Social Security tax in 2022.

Those are just a few examples — major changes are in the works for several other states that tax Social Security income, whether or not those changes are implemented in May specifically.

SSI Benefits Vary by State

The maximum SSI benefit changes every year. For 2022, it’s $841 for individuals and $1,261 for couples, but that’s the federal benefit only. The states supplement federal SSI payments with contributions of their own — at least most of them do.

If you live in Arizona, Mississippi, North Dakota or West Virginia, $841 and $1,261 are the best you can do. All 46 other states and the District of Columbia offer additional benefits to residents who qualify for SSI. In New York, for example, individuals who live alone can receive $928 and couples get a maximum of $1,365.

Check with your state Social Security administrator’s office to learn about your state’s contributions and the maximum benefits where you live.

For U.S. Territories, May Comes With a Letdown for Citizens

On April 21, the Supreme Court ruled that American citizens living in Puerto Rico and other U.S. territories can be denied SSI benefits. SSI provides extra Social Security benefits for the most vulnerable adults — those who are both destitute and blind or disabled.

In upholding the territorial exclusions of the so-called Insular Cases — race-based restrictions enacted more than a century ago during the era of colonialism, according to Bloomberg Law and NPR — the High Court ruled against a blind man who stopped receiving benefits when he moved from New York to Puerto Rico.

The ruling will have a major impact on American citizens living in not just Puerto Rico, but American Samoa, Guam and the U.S. Virgin Islands Islands. Puerto Rico alone will miss out on $2 billion in benefits per year, according to Bloomberg Law, and NPR reports that instead of receiving $841 per month — perhaps as early as May, had the court ruled the other way — blind and disabled low-income Americans in Puerto Rico will continue to receive 10 times less, just $84 per month.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com : Social Security: State Updates and What To Know for May 2022

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Mississippi State
State
Colorado State
State
Arizona State
State
West Virginia State
State
Utah State
Salon

Right-wing media is now blaming Ketanji Brown Jackson for the Supreme Court leak

If you thought the right-wing attacks on incoming Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson would end with her confirmation to the nation's highest court, you were wrong. Months after her confirmation, Newsmax host Grant Stinchfield is back to baselessly targeting Jackson. On Tuesday, he suggested that Jackson was responsible for the recent leak of the court's decision on Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: $1,400 checks going to thousands

There are thousands of Americans who have a chance at applying for a stimulus check worth $1,400, and applications opened April 25. Residents in Johnson County, Iowa could soon see checks worth $1,400 as long as they apply and win the lottery system used to choose them. 2,500 residents that...
JOHNSON COUNTY, IA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Social Security Benefits#Social Security Income#Social Security Office#Tax Bill#State Updates#Medicaid
FingerLakes1.com

Stimulus: Will checks for $1250 be distributed?

There is a proposal to distribute $1250 checks. The amount your eligible for will be based on age and number of dependents. Thousands to get gas stimulus cards worth $150- and public transit cards too. Who could get the check?. This proposal would benefit parents in the US. Utah senator...
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Security
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Income Tax
NewsBreak
Taxation
Country
Puerto Rico
BGR.com

Stimulus check update: Here’s every single state sending stimulus money in 2022

We’ve made the point on a number of occasions now that when and whether anyone gets a new stimulus check is largely a function of luck. And, correspondingly, that person’s luck is a function of geography — more specifically, where they happen to live. Whereas the federal stimulus checks, including 2021’s six monthly child tax credit payments, were broad-based and sent out to tens of millions of Americans, those are a thing of the past from the federal government now.
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Marjorie Taylor Greene lashes out after judge green-lights lawsuit that would ban her from ballot over Jan 6

A legal effort to ban Marjorie Taylor Greene from standing for re-election has been given the go-ahead by a federal judge, who denied the far-right Georgia congresswoman’s attempt to have the case against her thrown out – paving the way for further proceedings by the end of this week.The news led Ms Taylor Greene to complain that “I have to go to court on Friday and actually be questioned about something I’ve never been charged with and something I was completely against.”Ms Greene, a hardline pro-Trump Republican who has long circulated false conspiracy theories, is accused by campaigners of...
CONGRESS & COURTS
FingerLakes1.com

How is SSI different than Social Security disability?

The Social Security Administration has various programs to support Americans financially. Two of the programs are targeted at helping people with disabilities. Social Security: How to tell which benefits you can receive. What is SSI?. The Social Security Administration (SSA) has been successful at keeping the retired and disabled people...
AMERICAS
GOBankingRates

GOBankingRates

El Segundo, CA
146K+
Followers
11K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

GOBankingRates.com is a personal finance news and features site dedicated to helping visitors live a richer life. From tips on saving money, to investing or finding a good interest rate, GOBankingRates helps turn financial goals into milestones and money dreams into realities.

 https://www.gobankingrates.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy