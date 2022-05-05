ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Accidents

Mother who died on boating holiday ‘may not have fallen if rail was fitted’

By Sam Russell
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Mbat7_0fTkTUwo00

A mother-of-three who fell from a hire boat, got caught in the propeller and drowned would have been unlikely to have fallen if an adequate guardrail had been fitted, an investigation has found.

Laura Perry was holidaying on the Norfolk Broads as part of a group of nine, including her partner, who was the nominated skipper and their three sons aged 16, 14 and four.

Her mother and father, her sister, who was the driver, and her 16-year-old niece were also in the group on the 12.8-metre motor cruiser Diamond Emblem 1.

Ms Perry fell overboard from the rear deck when the boat’s stern made hard contact against the embankment wall opposite Great Yarmouth Yacht Station on the River Bure, a Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) report said.

It happened on the third day of their five-day holiday, at 1.18pm on August 19 2020.

“She became entangled in a length of rope and the propeller, suffering multiple injuries that resulted in her drowning,” the report said.

“It is likely that Laura would have been prevented from falling into the water if Diamond Emblem 1 had been fitted with an adequate guardrail around its stern.

“The boat’s driver at the upper helm control position was unable to control the motor cruiser at the time, most likely because the helm position changeover lever had been incorrectly set to the lower helm position.”

Further contributing factors were identified in the MAIB report, relating to the “technical features of the dual-helm control system”.

Handovers... and hire boat documentation need to be complete and rigorous in order to ensure that hirers have sufficient proficiency to safely handle the vessel

Andrew Moll

The investigation found that “both the boat handover and the documentation provided to the family were insufficient to ensure that the hire party were competent to drive a boat with dual-helm control”.

It said that the handover, which took “about 10 minutes”, happened while the group’s luggage was being loaded on to the boat at Ferry Marina in Horning, which was the hire boat operator.

In October 2020, the chief inspector of marine accidents urgently recommended a strengthening of requirements for person overboard prevention, handover procedures and engine control systems to the Association of Inland Navigation Authorities.

Further recommendations were made around issues including handover to the owner of the hire boat, and a series of recommendations were made to the Broads Authority.

Chief inspector Andrew Moll said: “Large motor cruisers with sophisticated controls are becoming increasingly common and are often driven by members of the public who have limited or no proficiency in boat handling.

“It is imperative that complex multi-helm controls incorporate appropriate technical features and indications to minimise the likelihood of an inadvertent loss of control.

“Adequate protection around exposed deck areas is equally important in ensuring that no one falls into the water.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0u9mAG_0fTkTUwo00

“Furthermore, handovers, including in-water demonstrations, and hire boat documentation need to be complete and rigorous in order to ensure that hirers have sufficient proficiency to safely handle the vessel in their charge.

“Following this investigation, I have made recommendations to enhance the governance, oversight and safety of hire boat operations.

“I have also recommended to the boat’s operator that they address various aspects of the safe operation of their boats.

“This includes enhancing its handover procedures and undertaking a thorough assessment of the risks of people falling overboard from its hire craft to ensure that the hazards are appropriately mitigated.

“Such an assessment is essential to ensuring that another similar accident to this does not happen again.”

Norfolk Police said at the time that Ms Perry was in her 30s and from London.

Hire boat operator Ferry Marina said in a statement: “As this is an ongoing process we are not able to comment at this stage.”

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Listen to the terrifying mayday call for help made by a father as he and his son were being 'crushed by furniture' after their yacht struck a reef

A father and son were saved after a 'distressing' night being crushed and calling for help inside a yacht after their vessel struck a reef and began to fill with water. Darren South's mayday calls went out as authorities conducted a frantic search and rescue in wild weather conditions off Rottnest Island near Perth.
ACCIDENTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boating#Accident#Diamond Emblem 1#Https T Co Xoscedyo3q
Daily Mail

US couple complained they were feeling ill and suffered convulsions before being found dead in Bahamas' luxury Sandals resort as another man was discovered lifeless in nearby villa

A US couple staying at the luxury Sandals resort in the Bahamas suffered convulsions and complained of feeling ill before their death, detectives said. After being alerted to the death of a man in a luxury villa, police discovered the bodies of the couple in a second villa, the police statement says.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Accidents
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Mail

Florida cop is convicted of battery by jury after he tackled black woman who called police for help when her neighbor pointed a shotgun at her

A jury took just over an hour Friday to convict Miami-Dade officer Alejandro Giraldo of felony battery and official misconduct in the rough arrest of Dyma Loving, a black woman, who called police for help. Giraldo was suspended after cellphone video circulated on social media showing him tackling Dyma Loving,...
LAW ENFORCEMENT
People

Couple Found Dead After Being Electrocuted While Creating Art Using Dangerous Method That's Popular on TikTok

Wisconsin police said two people died while attempting to use a dangerous wood-burning technique that has become popular on social media. On Thursday, the Marathon County Sheriff's Office announced the findings of an investigation into the deaths of 44-year-old Tanya Rodriguez and 52-year-old James Carolfi, a couple found dead in a house fire on April 6.
MARATHON COUNTY, WI
The Independent

Kyleen Waltman, who lost both arms in pit bull attack, asks mum to hold her hand

A woman who lost both arms in a savage pit bull attack keeps asking her mum to hold her hand during recovery.While Kyleen Waltman, 38, is conscious and in "good spirits", she doesn’t fully comprehend the extent of her injuries, according to sister Amy Wynn."At times we don’t think she has gripped the fact she has lost her arms because she will ask our mama to hold her hand and mama says ‘I am’, and Kyleen will say, ‘OK’," Ms Wynn said in a GoFundMe update, which has raised more than $212,000 for medical expenses."It’s sad to see her like...
ACCIDENTS
Daily Mail

Widow, 90, whose husband died in 2000 is 'overwhelmed' after finding his lost wedding ring under an apple tree in their back garden - 35 years after it went missing

A 90-year-old has revealed how she found her late husband's wedding ring under an apple tree - 35 years after he lost it in their garden. Ann Kendrick, from Looe, Cornwall, explained how her husband Peter, who passed away 22 years ago, lost his band while working in their back garden in 1987.
RELATIONSHIPS
The Independent

‘They left her there hanging’: Woman dies after being stuck upside down on border fence trying to cross to US

A Mexican woman has died attempting to cross into the US by climbing over the border fence in Arizona.Griselda Verduzco Armenta, 32, fell from the top of the fence and became entangled in a climbing harness she was using to get across after having scaled the wall with a ladder.She was reportedly left behind by people smugglers, known as “coyotes”, and asphyxiated while hanging upside down.The incident happened near the town of Douglas, Arizona. Cochise County Sheriff’s Office released a statement after the discovery of Ms Verduzco’s body on 11 April. “The woman reportedly climbed onto the top of...
ACCIDENTS
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
The Independent

The Independent

639K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy