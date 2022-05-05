ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Voices: This government is underfunding ‘free’ childcare – leaving parents to pick up the pieces

By Bridget Phillipson
The Independent
The Independent
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g2j02_0fTkSnsM00

Every parent and carer will know the constant juggling that comes with raising a family. Throughout children’s earliest years, then the routine dash out of work to meet them at the end of the school day, childcare is a constant balancing act.

For many parents these daily struggles are becoming so overwhelming and the costs of childcare spiralling so quickly that they’re being left with no choice but to cut down on hours or give up work altogether. I’ve heard time and again from parents that they’ve had to give up jobs because it makes no sense to go out to work when childcare costs more than they’ll bring home.

This is born out in a recent survey over 4 in 10 parents said they’d had to change their working hours or leave their job due to childcare pressures. And what’s even more concerning is that others have simply been priced out of parenting, with 79 per cent of mums surveyed citing childcare costs as a barrier to having another child.

While everyone is aware of the growing crisis around gas and electric bills, rising food prices and housing costs, for many families finding affordable available childcare is at least as difficult. And it’s no wonder. The cost of an average full time nursery place for a child under 2, has risen by nearly £1,500 over the last five years, while the cost of after-school clubs has risen faster than wages with families typically spending more on a week of after-school activities than on the weekly food shop.

This crisis, like so many which families are facing, is being made worse in Downing Street. The Conservatives are underfunding the “free” childcare hours mostly for 3 and 4 year olds by over £2 per hour. Ministers know this, they added up the cost and then provided less funding. That’s forcing childcare providers to cross-subsidise, charging parents through the nose to cover the black hole in government funding. It works for no one.

And ministers’ proposed solution to these daily struggles? Increase the number of children each staff member can look after. Lowering the quality of care, despite no serious evidence this would tackle the problems of price and availability. Quite simply the government is advocating that parents continue to pay more but get even less.

When I’ve been out across the country during this election campaign, the cost of living crisis has been a worry for people everywhere.

To keep up to speed with all the latest opinions and comment, sign up to our free weekly Voices Dispatches newsletter by clicking here

Labour is calling for an emergency budget to deliver real action to help families. As North Sea oil and gas companies report having more money than they know what to do with, Labour is pressing the government to deliver a windfall tax on their profits to raise money to cut household bills.

And we’d be going further, our Children’s Recovery Plan would deliver free breakfast and after-school clubs for children whose lives have been thrown into turmoil by Covid, easing the pressure on parents and giving children new experiences and the opportunities that complement classroom teaching and help build resilience and social skills.

Supporting families to thrive should be at the heart of any government’s ambition for Britain, but the Conservatives are making life harder with fifteen tax rises pushing already stretched family finances to breaking point.

With the cost of living crisis on the ballot paper, Thursday is a chance for families to tell failing governments in Westminster and Holyrood that Britain deserves better. The choice is simple: it’s Labour that is on your side.

Bridget Phillipson is shadow education secretary and the Labour MP for Houghton and Sunderland South

Comments / 1

Related
The Independent

‘It strips your humanity’: Civil servant wins six-figure sum over ‘insidious’ Ministry of Justice racism

A former civil servant received a six-figure pay-out from the government over discrimination after she says was subjected to “insidious” racism during a 20-year battle with the Ministry of Justice.Olivea Ebanks, 58, worked at the ministry for almost 20 years and took it to court three times; in 2008, 2011 and finally in 2020 for cases respectively won, lost and settled, The Independent can reveal. During that time, an internal investigation within the prison service found there was scope for institutional racism yet the ministry has denied such issues plague the department. Ms Ebanks claims she was called racially...
SOCIETY
The Independent

Boris Johnson threatens to unleash ‘terrors of the earth’ on Tory who made Rayner remark

Boris Johnson has threatened to unleash “terrors of the earth” on the Conservative MP who made misogynistic claims about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner.An unnamed Tory MP told the Mail on Sunday that Ms Rayner crossed and uncrossed her legs on the Labour front bench during PMQs in an attempt to distract the prime minister.Mr Johnson described the comments made about Labour deputy leader Angela Rayner in a newspaper article as “the most appalling load of sexist, misogynist tripe”.In a King Lear reference, the PM threatened to unleash “the terrors of the earth” on the source behind the comments...
POLITICS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bridget Phillipson
The Independent

Government losing battle against crime gangs behind fly tipping – report

The Government is fighting a losing battle against the crime gangs behind fly tipping, a new report suggests.There has been a steady rise in organised, large-scale waste crime in England in recent years as incentives for criminals have increased, the National Audit Office (NAO) said after an investigation.A hike in landfill tax has seen a huge fall in waste sent to landfill but has also boosted the money criminals can make from illegal actions that evade the tax, such as fly tipping, the misdescription of waste, and illegal waste sites.This is a damning indictment of the Government’s negligence in tackling...
PUBLIC SAFETY
The Independent

‘I’ve had to give up everything that made me me’: The pain of parenting a child with mental illness

It was during a recent family trip to Dorset that Alison Miller first realised her daughter was severely ill. As the family were having lunch at a gastropub by the coast the then 13-year-old excused herself and hadn’t returned a while later. Miller, from southeast London, slipped into the women’s toilets to look for her and found the teenager cowering in a cubicle. “She was sitting on the floor, screaming and rocking because somebody had activated the hand dryer.”The mother of two says that before the pandemic, her daughter was a confident high-achiever. Within months of lockdown, she had become...
KIDS
The Independent

McGarry transferred fundraiser cash into bank before paying her rent, court told

A former SNP MP, accused of embezzling more than £25,000, transferred thousands of pro-independence group funds from her bank account before paying rent, a court has heard.Natalie McGarry, 40, said the payments were “legitimate” transfers for what she was owed in expenses.McGarry, who represented Glasgow East, allegedly embezzled £21,000 while treasurer for Women for Independence (WFI) between April 26 2013 and November 30 2015.A second charge alleges she took £4,661 between April 9 2014 and August 2015 when she was treasurer, secretary and convener of the Glasgow Regional Association (GRA) of the SNP.The first thing you did was make a...
ECONOMY
The Independent

Voices: It will be the DUP – not Sinn Fein – that breaks up the UK

When Ireland was partitioned 100 years ago, a line was drawn along a map to create a unionist majority in the northeast of the country. For 50 years, Irish nationalists did not have equal votes, while constituencies were gerrymandered. On Thursday, Sinn Fein received 29 per cent of first preference votes compared to the DUP’s 21.3 per cent, a historic moment in a state that was artificially designed to prevent a nationalist first minister from ever being elected.But it was not the fervour of Irish republicanism that led to the rise of Sinn Fein, but insecurity within unionism. In normal...
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Childcare#Food Prices
The Independent

Keir Starmer vows to resign if fined over possible Covid breach at Durham gathering

Keir Starmer has vowed to resign as Labour leader if he is issued with a fixed-penalty notice for a possible breach of Covid rules.He is being investigated by Durham Police over a gathering that took place in April 2021, which is said to have involved beer and takeaway food.Announcing the high-stakes political gamble on Monday afternoon, Sir Keir said: “If the police decide to issue me with a fixed penalty notice, I will do the right thing and step down”.The Labour leader added that he is “absolutely clear no laws were broken”.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More Watch live as Keir Starmer makes statement over ‘Beergate’‘I don’t understand the controversy’: Wes Streeting defends Sir Keir StarmerLisa Nandy says comparing ‘beergate’ to Downing Street parties is ‘desperate’
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

Voices: Please, Boris Johnson – don’t U-turn on foie gras

After years of leading us down the garden path, reports now suggest that Boris Johnson has removed plans to ban foie gras imports from next week’s Queen’s Speech, after a handful of ministers dug their heels in and deemed the ban to be “fundamentally unconservative”.This comes after polls just last month revealed that 86 per cent of respondents who expressed an opinion are opposed to the force-feeding of animals, and a further 81 per cent supported a ban on foie gras imports.Animal Equality’s long-running campaign calling for an import ban has also received cross-party political support, including endorsement from senior...
U.K.
Daily Mail

Pope postpones trip to Lebanon for 'health reasons' days after he was seen in a wheelchair for the first time

Pope Francis has postponed a trip to Lebanon initially planned for June over health concerns, Lebanon's tourism minister Walid Nassar said on Monday. Nassar did not elaborate on the 'health reasons' behind the postponement but the pope, who has suffered from pain in his knee, was seen using a wheelchair for the first time at a public event on Thursday.
WORLD
The Independent

Keir Starmer commits to do the ‘right thing’ and resign if fined by police

Sir Keir Starmer has committed to doing “the right thing and step down” as Labour leader if he is fined by police over an allegation he broke coronavirus laws.The Opposition leader repeatedly denied breaking the laws in a televised statement on Monday afternoon as he faces pressure over the curry and beer gathering in Durham last year.He accused the Conservatives accusing him of breaking lockdown rules of “trying to feed cynicism to get the public to believe all politicians are the same”.“I believe in honour, integrity and the principle that those who make the laws must follow them and I...
U.K.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Parenting
The Independent

Voices: Losing Keir Starmer would be great for the Labour Party

I’ve got a terrible feeling that “Beergate” might end badly for the Labour Party: Starmer might survive. And that’s a bad outcome for the party, if not its leader. He is a wounded animal at the moment, unable to do the job of leader of the opposition properly, and his public image suddenly and permanently smeared. Might Labour be better off if someone such as Lisa Nandy or Wes Streeting took over?Mud sticks. The fact is that Starmer will never recover from Beergate, even if he is proven “innocent”. It’d be like a faint but ineradicable curry stain on...
POLITICS
The Independent

Watch live as Keir Starmer makes statement over ‘Beergate’

Keir Starmer is making a statement amid questions over a potential lockdown-breaking gathering held in April 2021 that is being investigated by Durham Police.The Labour leader is reportedly mulling with close allies whether to resign if he is issued with a fixed penalty notice for a breach of Covid rules.Mr Starmer has repeatedly called on Boris Johnson to step down after the prime minister was hit with a fine over the Partygate scandal.He has insisted he is “confident no rules were broken” at his own gathering.Click here to sign up for our newsletters. Read More ‘I don’t understand the controversy’: Wes Streeting defends Sir Keir StarmerLisa Nandy says comparing ‘beergate’ to Downing Street parties is ‘desperate’Dominic Raab accuses Keir Starmer of “rank double standards” over ‘beergate’
U.K.
The Independent

‘Ghost dom’ tax loophole hampering efforts to stop sanctioned Russian money flowing into UK

Efforts to stop sanctioned Russian money flowing into the UK are being hampered by a tax loophole that allows the wealthy to withhold details of their assets or income from authorities, The Independent can reveal.The provision – dubbed “ghost dom” – enables someone to claim both non-domicile status and that they have no UK income. It also means they do not have to submit any tax return, even if they live permanently in Britain.Investigators from the UK’s newly formed corruption force – the National Crime Agency’s Kleptocracy Cell – are increasingly frustrated that they are struggling to target high-profile Russians...
INCOME TAX
The Independent

Keir Starmer considers pledge to resign if police find he broke Covid laws

Sir Keir Starmer is mulling with close allies whether to commit to resigning as Labour leader if he is issued with a fine by Durham police for a breach of Covid rules.The Independent understands the Labour leader will make a statement at 4pm, after cancelling a morning speech amid further questions of a beer-and-curry gathering in April 2021.Sir Keir, who has repeatedly called on Boris Johnson to resign after being issued with a fixed penalty notice over the Partygate scandal, has insisted he is “confident no rules were broken”.Despite initially deciding not take action when images of the Labour...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

DUP must accept and respect democratic result of Assembly election – O’Neill

The DUP and British Government must accept and respect the democratic result of the Northern Ireland Assembly elections, Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill has said.Ms O’Neill said there could be no delay to the restoration of the Stormont powersharing Executive and her nomination as first minister, following her party’s election victory.But DUP leader Sir Jeffrey Donaldson has stated that he will not re-enter the Executive without “decisive action” from the UK Government on the Northern Ireland Protocol.This means that prospects of any quick return of the devolved powersharing Executive at Stormont are diminishing.MLAs returned to Parliament Buildings on Monday...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Levelling up funding bids rejected in 28 of England’s most deprived councils

Twenty-eight councils in the most deprived areas of England have had their bids for a £1.7 billion levelling up fund rejected, according to an investigation.Described by Boris Johnson as the “defining mission” of his government, levelling up aims to reduce geographic economic, social and health inequalities.Last year ministers allocated the first round of levelling up funding — £1.7 billion — from central government, but questions have been raised over the process.According to BBC Panorama, which sent freedom of informations requests to councils in the 100 most deprived areas of the country, 28 had all their bids rejected.They included Blackpool and...
U.K.
The Independent

Home Office ‘misleading’ refugees, sponsors and MPs over visa progress

Groups bringing legal action against the Government over “unreasonable” Homes for Ukraine delays have accused it of misleading refugees, UK sponsors and MPs over the progress of visa applications.Would-be hosts have sent a legal letter to the Home Office over “unexpected, unexplained and unreasonable” delays in processing hundreds of visa applications made in March.They suggest either the Home Office may be prioritising more recent, simpler applications to “boost” the numbers, and then “boast” about these, or that the policy is “just so incoherent and disorganised” that there is no pretence of processing claims chronologically.Other areas of concern include MPs being...
IMMIGRATION
The Independent

Starmer news – live: Labour leader to make Covid beer party statement

Sir Keir Starmer is considering whether to pledge to resign if police conclude that he broke Covid rules during a work event in Durham dubbed “beergate”, and will make a statement on the issue later on Monday.The Labour leader was understood to be in talks about whether to announce the pledge after facing pressure to set out his position, having called for the resignation of the prime minister and chancellor after they were fined for a Covid breach.Meanwhile, Nicola Sturgeon has said that Tory attacks on the Labour leader were part of a “massive operation” to divert attention away from Boris Johnson’s “serial breaching” of...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Independent

The Independent

639K+
Followers
205K+
Post
291M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy