One of the first lessons I learned after moving here the first time years ago was, "make sure you keep up with all the fast-moving cars on Clack street." The was easy enough as I came from a bigger, fast-driving city. The second lesson was that the town is pronounced "puh-TOE-see" not "POT-uh-see". I knew I was going to need a pronunciation key for all the Big Country towns I could say, let alone spell at the time.

