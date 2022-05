Click here to read the full article. Andrew M. Meslow, the outgoing chief executive officer of Bath & Body Works Inc., will receive $7 million in cash over a 24-month period as part of his separation agreement, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing on Thursday. Meslow, who recently said he was leaving Bath & Body Works due to health reasons, has been its CEO since May 2020. Also as part of his agreement, he will receive company-paid health coverage for up to 24 months following his last day on the job, which is May 12.More from WWDKotn RTW Spring 2022Fast...

BUSINESS ・ 3 DAYS AGO