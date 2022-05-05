Paving begins in Woonsocket

Governor Dan McKee and The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management announced Thursday it has awarded $75,000 in grants to seven communities and private businesses that own and/or operate pump-out facilities that help boaters with properly disposing of sewage. The grants, funded by the US Fish & Wildlife Service Clean Vessel Act (CVA), will support five projects in Narragansett Bay, one facility in Point Judith Pond, and one pump-out boat on the Pawcatuck River. Every year, DEM applies for federal funds to buy or replace CVA equipment for use by municipalities and private marinas to offer low cost pump-outs. Since 1994, DEM has awarded over $2 million in CVA grants.

NEWPORT, RI ・ 2 DAYS AGO