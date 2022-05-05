ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Dog named Baby Girl tied to fire hydrant with note, backpack

By Devin Willems, Nexstar Media Wire
FOX8 News
FOX8 News
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HFcMJ_0fTkG5bZ00

GREEN BAY, Wis. ( WFRV ) – The Wisconsin Humane Society is reminding residents that it will never turn away an animal in need after a dog was found tied to a fire hydrant in Green Bay.

A local resident said that the dog had a note with her explaining that the owners could not take care of her anymore.

Your dog’s personality has little to do with its breed, study says

The note also mentioned that the dog’s name was “Baby Girl.” In addition to the note, a backpack containing food, treats and toys was left with the dog.

The resident sat with the dog for an hour waiting for someone to come back, but no one ever did. The dog was taken to Green Bay’s Humane Society.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05SAof_0fTkG5bZ00
    Photo courtesy of Kylie Engelhardt
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jp1Vr_0fTkG5bZ00
    Photo courtesy of Kylie Engelhardt

Humane Society officials said that Baby Girl is still in the care of staff and is receiving lots of TLC. The dog is currently on stray hold and the Humane Society is tracking down any leads on who the owners are.

Need a new friend? Check out FOX8’s Pet of the Week!

The Humane Society wanted to remind people it will never turn away an animal in need, and people can surrender anonymously.

We regularly work to make sure that surrender fees are not a barrier to those needing to rehome their pet, and although we request a surrender appointment be made in advance, we do take in emergency surrenders if necessary. It’s important to us that the community knows we are a supportive, welcoming resource for those in need.

Wisconsin Humane Society

The dog can be found on the Wisconsin Humane Society’s website and is nearly 6 years old. No further details about the note or the animal’s past were released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX8 WGHP.

