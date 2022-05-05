2 men fatally shot at Midtown recording studio

NEW YORK (1010 WINS/WCBS 880) -- Two men were killed in a shooting at a recording studio in Midtown Manhattan early Thursday morning, police said.

Gunfire erupted at 354 W. 37th St., between Eighth and Ninth avenues, around 12:15 a.m. Police wouldn't confirm the name of the studio.

One man was shot in his head and the other in his back, police said.

The first victim was found in the recording studio on the third floor of the walkup, while the second was discovered outside with a handgun on him.

An ambulance outside the recording studio early Thursday morning. Photo credit Citizen App

The victims were pronounced dead at Bellevue Hospital. The man found inside the studio was later identified as 34-year-old Kamir King, of Harlem. The victim found outside remains unidentified.

It's unclear how the victims are connected and exactly what was happening at the time of the shooting. Police are working to obtain a warrant to search the location.

At a news conference, police said they’re investigating if there’s a connection between a shooting that happened about two blocks away a year ago on May 7, 2021.

A group of men entered the location before the shooting, but the exact number is still being determined, police said. No arrests have been made.

Detectives are reviewing surveillance footage on W. 37th Street, which remained closed on the block into the morning.

Susan Mitchell, who lives across the street, said she's an avid theatergoer but no longer feels safe walking home from Broadway theaters.

“I used to sing and dance my way home. You can’t do that anymore,” she said, calling the shooting “just an example of how bad the city’s gotten.”