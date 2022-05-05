ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Green Bay, WI

Dog tied to fire hydrant with note, backpack in Wisconsin

By Devin Willems, Nexstar Media Wire
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2lZ3r5_0fTkD2zb00

GREEN BAY, Wis. ( WFRV ) – The Wisconsin Humane Society is reminding residents that it will never turn away an animal in need after a dog was found tied to a fire hydrant in Green Bay.

A local resident said that the dog had a note with her explaining that the owners could not take care of her anymore.

The note also mentioned that the dog’s name was “Baby Girl.” In addition to the note, a backpack containing food, treats and toys was left with the dog.

The resident sat with the dog for an hour waiting for someone to come back, but no one ever did. The dog was taken to Green Bay’s Humane Society.

📧 Have breaking come to you: Subscribe to News 2 email alerts

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05SAof_0fTkD2zb00
    Photo courtesy of Kylie Engelhardt
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Jp1Vr_0fTkD2zb00
    Photo courtesy of Kylie Engelhardt

Humane Society officials said that Baby Girl is still in the care of staff and is receiving lots of TLC. The dog is currently on stray hold and the Humane Society is tracking down any leads on who the owners are.

The Humane Society wanted to remind people it will never turn away an animal in need, and people can surrender anonymously.

We regularly work to make sure that surrender fees are not a barrier to those needing to rehome their pet, and although we request a surrender appointment be made in advance, we do take in emergency surrenders if necessary. It’s important to us that the community knows we are a supportive, welcoming resource for those in need.

Wisconsin Humane Society

The dog can be found on the Wisconsin Humane Society’s website and is nearly 6 years old. No further details about the note or the animal’s past were released.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 10

Guest
3d ago

Poor baby,I hope she finds a forever home,It's easy for Animals than people to find homes, Because some prefer animals over people😘

Reply(2)
2
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Green Bay, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Local
Wisconsin Pets & Animals
State
Wisconsin State
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Lifestyle
Green Bay, WI
Pets & Animals
Local
Wisconsin Government
Southern Minnesota News

Body of missing Wisconsin girl found

A 10-year-old girl who went missing Sunday night in Chippewa Falls, Wisconsin was found dead Monday morning, and police are ruling her death a homicide. The body of Iliana “Lily” Peters was discovered close to a walking trail near her aunt’s home and the Leinenkugel’s brewery parking lot.
CHIPPEWA FALLS, WI
KDHL AM 920

Police in Wisconsin Surprise Family After Arresting Delivery Driver

This police department over in eastern Wisconsin really put the 'serve' in their motto to protect and serve!. I've said many times how much respect I have for law enforcement officers. My dad was a police officer for over 30 years back in my hometown in Wisconsin, so I realize what a tough profession it can be to wear the badge and try to keep us safe everyday.
WISCONSIN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Dog#Fire Hydrant#Toys#Wfrv#The Humane Society
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Dogs
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pets
Wave 3

‘Turkey of a lifetime’ killed by hunter in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man scored a pure white “turkey of a lifetime” while hunting at Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area in western Kentucky. “Nature comes in all colors and that was proven last week when a hunter got the turkey of a lifetime at Land Between the Lakes,” a post on the official Land Between the Lakes Facebook says. “It wasn’t the beard or the spurs that were impressive but instead its beautiful white color.”
KENTUCKY STATE
country1037fm.com

Beware If You See Purple On A Fence Or Tree In South Or North Carolina

I live on a 109-acre horse farm in York County, South Carolina. I do not own but a few of those acres, don’t get me wrong, but the surrounding property is quite large and owned by a friend of mine so I have access to the whole thing. Over the years I have lived there I have really grown fond of privacy.
YORK COUNTY, SC
99.1 WFMK

A Homeless Colony Was Found Living Inside This Abandoned Muskegon, Michigan School

WARNING: Under no circumstances should you enter this property. By doing so you risk bodily harm and/or prosecution for trespassing on private property. Muskegon's Phillips Elementary School opened for business in 1946. It was a typical elementary school for the time, handling classes from Kindergarten through sixth grade. It started small, with only six rooms; a gym and more classrooms were added in later years.
MUSKEGON, MI
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

FOX13 reporter wins second place in local bodybuilding contest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — FOX13 reporter Dominique Dillon took part in her first bodybuilding show over the weekend. Dillon competed in the NPC Memphis Bodybuilding Championship. The National Physique Committee is the largest amateur bodybuilding organization in the United States. Categories in the competition included Bodybuilding, Classic Physique, Physique, Fitness,...
MEMPHIS, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

30K+
Followers
9K+
Post
6M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy