Isidore Newman School and Arch Manning began spring practice today, and five major universities were there to see it all. The 6’4 215-pound signal caller is one of the most highly-sought-after players in collegiate football history. Per 247Sports Composite he has a perfect player rating, so it should come as no surprise that every single snap he takes he will have eyes on him.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 18 MINUTES AGO