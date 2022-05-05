ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

'Toxic': Internet Slams Mom Raging at Daughter Over Her OnlyFans Account

By Maria Azzurra Volpe
Newsweek
Newsweek
 3 days ago

A mother from Singapore freaked out when she found out that her daughter has been making money through an OnlyFans account, sparking a debate over women's bodies and their right to do what they want.

The 25-year-old daughter explained in a Reddit post, shared on Wednesday, that when her 30-year-old brother snitched on her, their mom got furious and started sending angry messages to her. These included passages from the Bible and the start of an exorcism ritual.

In the post, which has so far reached almost 19,000 upvotes and about 1200 comments, the young woman, who goes by the username liwenex, explained that her family has always been abusive to her, and her brother hit her a few years back but the local police dismissed it as a family matter.

She also said that while she has a degree, a house and a job, her brother has never worked and lives off their mother's unlimited credit cards, but he's still the family's favorite because of his gender.

According to Famemass statistics from 2021, over 170 million people use OnlyFans and 500,000 new users join OnlyFans every day.

There are more than 1.2 million content creators on OnlyFans. The record for the most money made in a single day on the social media platform is held by Bella Thorne, who made over $1,000,0000 in 24 hours.

The members of the r/insaneparents subreddit, where the post was shared, were very quick to point out the hypocrisy of the extra-religious mother.

One user, Greedy_Atmosphere_30, commented: "So of course you are bad for having OF but he can browse for fap material and everything is ok?" And Heretoupvote_ answered: "Double standards. If there's demand, there will be supply." And piefanart added: "Ah yes, but it's okay for him to be looking at porn, especially porn of his sister..... /s"

One user, Any_Comfortable6482, tried to justify the brother saying that he did that because he cares about her. "Bro. [It's] his sister. He cares about her. You guys just want one more fap. Of course you [aren't] going to agree. This is like your mother doing porn. Everyone loves it but her son." And Copacetic_ answered: "Yeah it's his sister, he and his mother and father should remove all agency she has over her own body because 'they care'!"

Other people found it strange and creepy that her brother knew about her nudes on the platform. Graham_Stoner commented: "Whoa, your brother is fucking weird. Why's he looking at your OnlyFans?!" DevilishMagpie said: "It's very concerning that your brother was looking at your of in the first place."

Realterin said: "I wonder how did op's brother found out that op has onlyfans account". And Piefanart answered: "not to mention that op mentions it's a paid account, but the brother sent screenshots of her content to their mom... so op's brother paid to see the account as well". While NOTDA1 joked: "Porno plot: she refused to comply with his demands and brother snitched".

Other users shared their own experiences with strict parents. Macncheezeits wrote: "My parents did this when they found out i had premartial sex. told everyone i was a prostitute. getting them outta ur life is the best idea possible lol." And Knockers_who_knock answered saying: "Big difference between premarital sex and selling nudes online to strangers lol".

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19CxBi_0fTjzUAB00
A mother doing a DIY-exorcism via text on her daughter after finding out about her OnlyFans account sparked a debate about women's rights over their bodies. A stock image shows a mother and daughter arguing. Getty Images

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Bella Thorne
Davenport Journal

Parents of a baby girl, who only has months to live, learned they are both carriers of a rare gene defect that caused their daughter’s condition which affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food

Unfortunately, the 27-year-old mother and the 31-year-old father say their baby daughter has months to live. The 1-year-old child is suffering from a rare condition which was caused by a gene defect both parents carry. The parents knew something was wrong with their child when the baby started to go off her food at six weeks. The baby also started to lose weight, the couple said. The condition was confirmed with genetic testing and the doctors said it affects her ability to absorb the nutrients she needs from food. The condition is so rare it is thought to only occur in one in 79,000,000 people, the doctors said.
WEIGHT LOSS
Hello Magazine

Robin Roberts in tears as she makes confession about partner Amber Laign

Robin Roberts got emotional as she opened up about her relationship with partner Amber Laign, especially in the midst of a challenging health battle. The Good Morning America star made an appearance on The Ellen DeGeneres Show to promote her new book, Brighter By the Day. VIDEO: Robin Roberts enjoys...
CELEBRITIES
Shreveport Magazine

“What made her think that this is OK?”, Mothers say that everyone should be held accountable after a teacher decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress instead of calling them for help

According to the boy’s mothers, a teacher at the charter school decided to cut their son’s hair while he was in distress, instead of calling them for help. Now, the mothers claim that this will not go unnoticed until everyone is held accountable. The boy’s parents were reportedly upset that the teacher didn’t find a more effective way to help their son aside from cutting his hair. The boy’s mothers also said that their son was proud of the afro he was growing. “What made her think that this is OK? if you were going to help my child why wouldn’t you do it the proper way, common sense way, the helpful way? By getting him some real help?” one of the mothers said.
MINNESOTA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Onlyfans
Waterloo Journal

Parents say their young son took his own life after he was bullied by schoolmates who were spreading rumors that he was unvaccinated and his parents were “anti-vaxxers”, lawsuit

Parents claim in lawsuit that their 15-year-old son took his own life after he was bullied by his schoolmates. They say the high school student was bullied by other students to the point that he didn’t want to live to see his future. According to the lawsuit, the boy reportedly asked for a meeting with the dean after his classmates were bullying him via text messages and on social media. His classmates were reportedly spreading rumors around the school that he was unvaccinated. Unfortunately, the dean took no disciplinary action against any student and the boy’s report was also kept from his parents, the suit claims.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Reddit
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Relationships
Country
Singapore
NewsBreak
Family Relationships
Chip Chick

2 Years Ago, She Disappeared On Mother's Day And Her Daughter Is Convinced That Her Neighbor Had Something To Do With It

It was May 10th, 2020 when 47-year-old Echo Lloyd vanished right out of her home located in Edwards, Missouri. Earlier that day, Echo's daughter Kelsey drove over to give her some Mother's Day presents consisting of flowers and a card. When her mom didn't answer the door, Kelsey placed her presents right there on Echo's porch. But 3 days later when Kelsey still had not heard from her mom, she reported her as missing. In the days between Kelsey going to her mom's house to deliver her presents and reporting her mom missing, Kelsey called her mom multiple times, though her mom never picked up...
EDWARDS, MO
OK! Magazine

Brothers At Odds: Prince William's Friends Claim He Believes Prince Harry 'Lost The Plot' After Bombshell Oprah Winfrey Interview

Prince William and Prince Harry's relationship has been strained ever since the bombshell Oprah Winfrey tell-all which was later followed by Harry and his wife, Meghan Markle, abandoning their royal duties and moving to the United States. Now, royal author Robert Jobson is further opening up about what he's learned about The Duke Of Cambridge over the years. According to his sources, William is still very disappointed about the sit-down, and at one point, wasn't sure what the future would hold for their brotherly bond. "To say William felt deeply let down would be an understatement," a source claimed per...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
Indy100

Tucker Carlson appears to mislead Fox News viewers after claiming Elon Musk restored his Twitter account

Fox News host Tucker Carlson has insinuated that Elon Musk has restored his Twitter account after being suspended from the social media platform.On Monday, it was confirmed that controversial billionaire Musk has reached a deal to purchase Twitter for $44 billion – news that has delighted many right-wing figures.Following the back and forth negotiations, the deal is expected to go through later this year, when Musk will officially take control.Conservative figures have welcomed the deal because of Musk’s advocacy of free speech, with many seeing it as a turning point away from liberalism in media.On 23 March, Carlson was suspended...
BUSINESS
inputmag.com

Elon Musk buys Twitter, opens Seventh Seal of the Apocalypse

Elon Musk, the world’s wealthiest man, who thinks tunnels are immune to natural disasters, is purchasing Twitter. The company confirmed on Monday afternoon that it had accepted the billionaire’s offer. “Twitter, Inc. today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by an entity wholly owned by Elon Musk, for $54.20 per share in cash in a transaction valued at approximately $44 billion,” reads the official press release. “Upon completion of the transaction, Twitter will become a privately held company.”
BUSINESS
Newsweek

Newsweek

New York City, NY
923K+
Followers
90K+
Post
808M+
Views
ABOUT

Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.

 https://www.newsweek.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy