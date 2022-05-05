ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lawrence County, PA

Lawrence County's COVID cases fall 22.6%; Pennsylvania cases surge 27.8%

By Mike Stucka USA TODAY NETWORK
Ellwood City Ledger
Ellwood City Ledger
 3 days ago
New coronavirus cases leaped in Pennsylvania in the week ending Sunday, rising 27.8% as 13,496 cases were reported. The previous week had 10,564 new cases of the virus that causes COVID-19.

Pennsylvania ranked 23rd among the states where coronavirus was spreading the fastest on a per-person basis, a USA TODAY Network analysis of Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the latest week coronavirus cases in the United States increased 8.9% from the week before, with 381,004 cases reported. With 3.85% of the country's population, Pennsylvania had 3.54% of the country's cases in the last week. Across the country, 41 states had more cases in the latest week than they did in the week before.

Lawrence County reported 24 cases and one death in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 31 cases and one death. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 19,016 cases and 416 deaths.

Beaver County reported 158 cases and minus one death in the latest week. A week earlier, it had reported 97 cases and three deaths. Throughout the pandemic it has reported 40,465 cases and 741 deaths.

Within Pennsylvania, the worst weekly outbreaks on a per-person basis were in Bradford County with 438 cases per 100,000 per week; Wyoming County with 265; and Sullivan County with 264. The Centers for Disease Control says high levels of community transmission begin at 100 cases per 100,000 per week.

Adding the most new cases overall were Allegheny County, with 1,703 cases; Montgomery County, with 1,223 cases; and Philadelphia County, with 1,184. Weekly case counts rose in 58 counties from the previous week. The worst increases from the prior week's pace were in Allegheny, Montgomery and Luzerne counties.

Pennsylvania ranked 13th among states in share of people receiving at least one shot, with 84.9% of its residents at least partially vaccinated. The national rate is 77.6%, a USA TODAY analysis of CDC data shows. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, which are the most used in the United States, require two doses administered a few weeks apart.

In the week ending Sunday, Pennsylvania reported administering another 357,186 vaccine doses, including 22,400 first doses. In the previous week, the state administered 73,699 vaccine doses, including 21,997 first doses. In all, Pennsylvania reported it has administered 23,005,816 total doses.

Across Pennsylvania, cases fell in seven counties, with the best declines in Philadelphia County, with 1,184 cases from 2,020 a week earlier; in Lawrence County, with 24 cases from 31; and in Clinton County, with 16 cases from 20.

In Pennsylvania, 70 people were reported dead of COVID-19 in the week ending Sunday. In the week before that, 120 people were reported dead.

A total of 2,821,667 people in Pennsylvania have tested positive for the coronavirus since the pandemic began, and 44,678 people have died from the disease, Johns Hopkins University data shows. In the United States 81,365,218 people have tested positive and 993,733 people have died.

Pennsylvania's COVID-19 hospital admissions staying flat

USA TODAY analyzed federal hospital data as of Sunday, May 1.

Likely COVID patients admitted in the state:

  • Last week: 3,112
  • The week before that: 3,058
  • Four weeks ago: 2,667

Likely COVID patients admitted in the nation:

  • Last week: 43,243
  • The week before that: 39,428
  • Four weeks ago: 37,216

Hospitals in 34 states reported more COVID-19 patients than a week earlier, while hospitals in 34 states had more COVID-19 patients in intensive-care beds. Hospitals in 38 states admitted more COVID-19 patients in the latest week than a week prior, the USA TODAY analysis of U.S. Health and Human Services data shows.

The USA TODAY Network is publishing localized versions of this story on its news sites across the country, generated with data from Johns Hopkins University and the Centers for Disease Control. If you have questions about the data or the story, contact Mike Stucka at mstucka@gannett.com.

