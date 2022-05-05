ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wampum, PA

Final spring turkey shoot results released

 3 days ago
WAYNE TWP. – The Ellwood/Wampum Rod & Gun Club has released the results of its final spring turkey shoot that was held on April 26.

The winners were Clint Dicks, Cohon Smith and Spencer Renner, with Chuck Weir a double winner and George Tincani a triple winner.

Alana Dicks won the door prize, with Beck Williams winning the door prize on April 19.

The spring season winner was Larry Baker.

The fall season of turkey shoots will begin on Sept. 6, with sign-ups starting at 6 p.m. All shoots are open to the public.

The club officers and board of directors wanted to thank all the participants who helped support the spring fundraiser, as well as all club members who donated their time.

Trap shoots will now be held at the back of the clubhouse every Tuesday at 6 p.m., from May 3 through Aug. 30.

