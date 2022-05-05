ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Abandoned Dog Found Tied to Fire Hydrant With Heartbreaking Note From Owner

By Kate Fowler
Newsweek
Newsweek
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

The dog, who is now receiving TLC at a humane society, was found by a local resident left with a backpack full of toys, food and...

www.newsweek.com

Comments / 215

sandy
3d ago

How very sad. I'm sure the owner did love this little one and I don't know why they chose to just leave it at a fire hydrant. Can you imagine what that poor dog must have felt when the owner walked away being left all alone and scared. Please people do not do this do not take them out into the country and drop them off do not abandon them please give them to somebody that will take care of them take them to the humane society not all dogs are put down right away. Reach out scream out do what you have to do but please don't abandon animals there are a gift from God And they deserve so much better

Reply(15)
189
Dee
3d ago

I'm sure that owner is hurting as well. They must have loved baby girl enough to fill the back pack and write the note. I believe they did the best they could. It hurts me to read about it. I hope someone selects baby girl. She's a cutie 💓

Reply(8)
121
Victoria Walls
3d ago

Poor baby!! If I didn’t have 9 myself I would take it. I can’t handle no more at this time. Thinking about starting a sanctuary to save animals. Just need my ducks in a row. It will happen. People spay/neuter your pets. Be a responsible pet owner.

Reply(6)
59
