Abandoned Dog Found Tied to Fire Hydrant With Heartbreaking Note From Owner
The dog, who is now receiving TLC at a humane society, was found by a local resident left with a backpack full of toys, food and...www.newsweek.com
The dog, who is now receiving TLC at a humane society, was found by a local resident left with a backpack full of toys, food and...www.newsweek.com
How very sad. I'm sure the owner did love this little one and I don't know why they chose to just leave it at a fire hydrant. Can you imagine what that poor dog must have felt when the owner walked away being left all alone and scared. Please people do not do this do not take them out into the country and drop them off do not abandon them please give them to somebody that will take care of them take them to the humane society not all dogs are put down right away. Reach out scream out do what you have to do but please don't abandon animals there are a gift from God And they deserve so much better
I'm sure that owner is hurting as well. They must have loved baby girl enough to fill the back pack and write the note. I believe they did the best they could. It hurts me to read about it. I hope someone selects baby girl. She's a cutie 💓
Poor baby!! If I didn’t have 9 myself I would take it. I can’t handle no more at this time. Thinking about starting a sanctuary to save animals. Just need my ducks in a row. It will happen. People spay/neuter your pets. Be a responsible pet owner.
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 215