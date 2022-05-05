Queen's Sister Was a 'Bigot' Who Spoke of 'Blackamoor' Prime Ministers

A new claim by author Lady Colin Campbell makes it apparent that Meghan Markle wasn't too fond of royal life.According to Campbell, the former actress, 40, caused quite a stir at the first royal engagement she attended after her and Prince Harry's wedding, which just so happened to be a dinner for Prince Charles."Something happened at the very first garden party at Buckingham Palace to celebrate Prince Charles’ 70th birthday and all of his charity work," she spilled to The Star. "Something happened there on the Tuesday, and I was told about it on the Wednesday evening at dinner by...

CELEBRITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO