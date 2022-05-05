ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen's Sister Was a 'Bigot' Who Spoke of 'Blackamoor' Prime Ministers

By Jack Royston
 4 days ago
Queen Elizabeth II's sister Margaret complained the Monarch needed a holiday due to "blackamoor" prime ministers "crying on her shoulder," a new book...

Ms......
2d ago

No one is shocked, people don't change who they are drastically. I believe of course Meghan had some racism towards her, I never doubted it once. and, I'm glad she's away from them people. public and private are different. and, as a black american, I don't think you can change people who feel superior. I love the way her husband loves and respects her feelings. and, Harry has always pushed back as a Royal. He's free

34
Christopher Gilliard
2d ago

The British royals are bigots. They made their money subjugating peoples of color around the world for centuries.

29
Honkey-Kong
1d ago

Joe Biden openly supported segregation for over 40 years. Joe Bidens last segregation bill was passed in Delaware 1995

9
Newsweek

