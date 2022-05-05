Queen's Sister Was a 'Bigot' Who Spoke of 'Blackamoor' Prime Ministers
Queen Elizabeth II's sister Margaret complained the Monarch needed a holiday due to "blackamoor" prime ministers "crying on her shoulder," a new book...www.newsweek.com
No one is shocked, people don't change who they are drastically. I believe of course Meghan had some racism towards her, I never doubted it once. and, I'm glad she's away from them people. public and private are different. and, as a black american, I don't think you can change people who feel superior. I love the way her husband loves and respects her feelings. and, Harry has always pushed back as a Royal. He's free
The British royals are bigots. They made their money subjugating peoples of color around the world for centuries.
Joe Biden openly supported segregation for over 40 years. Joe Bidens last segregation bill was passed in Delaware 1995
