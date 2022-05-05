Texas Woman Buys Priceless Roman Bust for $35 at Goodwill Store
The ancient art piece was likely looted by an American soldier in Germany during World War...www.newsweek.com
The ancient art piece was likely looted by an American soldier in Germany during World War...www.newsweek.com
hey hey so how much did she sell it for??? that's pretty much all I was wanting to know. how much is it worth?
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 10