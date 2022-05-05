Disbelief as Family Finds Ford Transit Van Built Into Their House's Walls
"You've got to keep that somehow! How cool is that," wrote one commenter on the viral...www.newsweek.com
"You've got to keep that somehow! How cool is that," wrote one commenter on the viral...www.newsweek.com
Its a part of the mystery/ history about the old home. It should be kept and displayed as a lawn ornament with a placard explaining its existence on the property
Well, if they remove the van, it'll be like the classic painting; they remove it, then they will have a Van-go.
they turned an old Ford into a toilet? someone finally found a good use for a Ford? BRAVO 👏
Newsweek is a premier news magazine and website that has been bringing high-quality journalism to readers around the globe for over 80 years.https://www.newsweek.com
Comments / 46