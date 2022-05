A bill that was approved unanimously during Florida's legislative season, was passed to Governor Ron DeSantis on May 5 for signing into law. Bill HB395 was approved without objection in both the house and the senate, and was introduced and sponsored by Republican Reps. David Borrero and Alex Rizo and Republican Sen. Manny Diaz Jr. It proposes that November 7 will be designated as 'Victims of Communism Day'

