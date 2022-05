I guess anything taking place on the dusty desert world of Arrakis was going to be dry, but strategy game Dune: Spice Wars leaves me wanting a glass of water. I’ve pushed this metaphor too far. This is the first time Frank Herbert’s Dune has appeared in video games since 2001, but as the license is inexplicably tied to the real-time strategy genre, this is a homecoming of sorts – a homecoming that probably isn’t hurt by the recent big-budget movie and impossibly beautiful Timmy Chalamet. Dune-mania is here, and for strategy gamers that can stomach Spice Wars complexity, I’ve never played a 4X in real-time before, and it’s every bit as compelling as Civilization’s “one more turn” pull.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 2 DAYS AGO