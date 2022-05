It's National Teacher Appreciate Week and today is Teacher Appreciation Day. Give a shout-out to the teachers that changed your life for the better. I moved around 13 times before I settled down in middle school. I met a lot of teachers. The ones I remember most are those who took the time to get to know me even if I was only with them for a very short time. They would spend extra effort making sure I felt welcome and loved. There were also those teachers who I don't necessarily remember their names but I remember what they did for me. It molded me into the person I am who also loves to help others.

CELEBRATIONS ・ 6 DAYS AGO