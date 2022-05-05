ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Leaving Pro-Life Behind

By Molly Olmstead
Slate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe news that Roe v. Wade will likely be overturned has rattled many reproductive rights advocates. For some former pro-life activists who now support abortion rights, it has unearthed complicated feelings, including shame and regret. Slate spoke with Theresa Esmeralda Romero, a 34-year-old recruiter for Google Cloud who lives in Dallas...

slate.com

Comments / 0

Related
Slate

How Connecticut Became An Abortion Safe Haven

In the wake of a leaked Supreme Court draft opinion indicating that Roe v. Wade will soon be a thing of the past, some states are rushing to fortify the right to an abortion within their borders. Nowhere has gone as far as Connecticut, though, which has expanded the field of people permitted to perform abortions and created legal protections for anyone who aids in the procedure. But will it make a difference when abortion will likely soon be outlawed in half the country?
CONNECTICUT STATE
Slate

The Abortion Movie for Our Post-Roe Moment

“Two female friends seeking an abortion for one of them in a time or place where abortions are hard to obtain” by now constitutes a movie subgenre all its own. The first that comes to mind, and maybe the best of the lot, is Cristian Mungiu’s 4 Months, 3 Weeks, and 2 Days, the brilliant 2007 film about a pair of roommates who go on a grueling descent into the underworld of Ceausescu-era Bucharest. In last year’s excellent Never Rarely Sometimes Always, directed by Eliza Hittman and set in the present day, a pregnant Pennsylvania teen and her cousin take a barely affordable and none-too-safe trek across state lines and through a bewildering maze of red tape. Other recent films, like Natalie Morales’ Plan B and Rachel Lee Goldenberg’s Unpregnant, have turned the difficulty of terminating a pregnancy in 2020s America into the stuff of raunchy road-trip buddy comedy. And though its primary storyline centers on a forbidden lesbian romance, Céline Sciamma’s Portrait of a Lady on Fire, a surprise arthouse hit on its US release in 2020, also contains a subplot in which the two high-born lovers help a third woman, the housemaid of one of them, find a local practitioner who will give her as safe and gentle an abortion as could be obtained in 18th-century Brittany.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy