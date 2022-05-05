ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

A Special Thank You Note To All Moms In Buffalo

By Clay Moden
96.1 The Breeze
96.1 The Breeze
 3 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Mother's Day 2022 is here and hopefully you are able to spend some time with your mom. Over the last couple of years it may have been difficult because of the pandemic and COVID fears to visit in person. If you are a new mom, this may be the first year...

961thebreeze.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Wedding caterer applauded for turning down couples who ask their guests to pay for dinner

A wedding caterer has been praised for turning down all events where the bride and groom are asking their guests to pay for their own meals.In a recent post shared on the discussion-based site Mumsnet, a user explained that they run a “wedding catering company” that is “based on a food truck” and works for “less formal weddings”.They then revealed that some couples who have reached out to them about catering have been expecting their guests to purchase their own dinners at their weddings, a concept that the caterer said they have been “turning down” because they believe it is...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Society
City
East Aurora, NY
Buffalo, NY
Government
City
Buffalo, NY
96.1 The Breeze

7 Mother’s Day Gifts & Activities for Your Toxic Mom

With Mother's Day just a few days away, you may still be in need of finding the perfect gift for mom. Some people may have already found the perfect give for their mom because she's a great lady and that makes it easy. However, not everyone has a great mom, some may even be a bit on the toxic side and that will make finding a gift for her even harder. That is if you even choose to get a gift for that toxic mom on Mother's Day.
LIFESTYLE
96.1 The Breeze

You Better Avoid These Two WNY Intersections

There are two intersections in the Hamburg area that are about to get very busy! A new ice cream shop and a new chain restaurant are coming to the Southtowns and will bring plenty of extra traffic to an already busy location. Busiest Intersections In Hamburg. Coming soon to South...
HAMBURG, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Buffalonians Miss This Cheektowaga Movie Theater

This week I had a doctor appointment in Cheektowaga. It was the giant office off Harlem Road, near where the Ja-Fa-Fa Hots and The Owl Lounge used to be (ah the memories). I couldn't help but think to myself as I pulled in that this huge office and medical building used to be the site of a beloved drive-in for Buffalonians.
BUFFALO, NY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tom Brady
96.1 The Breeze

The Best Ice Cream Spots in North Buffalo

There is just something about springtime in Buffalo that makes us want to head out and grab some ice cream. Buffalo does many things well, but when it comes to food and sweets we do it especially well and, while wings are at the top of the list, ice cream isn't too far down the list of Buffalo's greatest treats.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

A Woman’s Secret To Scoring A Date In Buffalo

It has been far too normalized that the guy will make the first move, but the ladies shouldn’t be scared to “shoot their shot!”. I think a lot of people forget that guys have insecurities too, even if they don’t vocalize it. There are guys out there, just like some of us women, that fear rejection and maybe think that they don’t have a chance with the pretty woman on the other end of the bar.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Teens Can Workout For Free This Summer In New York

If you are a parent of a high school-age teen you know how hard it is to get them off the couch and electronics. This summer there will be no excuse for them not to get healthy. As a parent of a 16-year-old, I know firsthand how hard it is at times to get them out and about.
KIDS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Labor And Delivery#Bills#The F Word#Covid
96.1 The Breeze

Showing Love For Buffalo And WNY Nurses

Among the many things that the COVID-19 pandemic has taught us is the value of nurses in our community. What we already knew about the hard work and dedication of those who are nurses was really put on display over the last 2 plus years. We appreciate nurses all year round but May 6th has been set aside as National Nurses Day.
96.1 The Breeze

Amazing Yard Sale Finds In Western New York

Now that the weather has warmed up, there is no better feeling than finding a yard sale and getting an amazing deal. How excited do you get when you find that hidden gem in the under $1 box and you know that it is a great find. Whether you turn that find into a profit by re-selling it, or you find that one piece that completes your collection, a great deal can give you that happy feeling for a long time.
SHOPPING
96.1 The Breeze

Travel Company Video Claims Buffalo Is The Worst City

Buffalo, New York is not everyone's favorite place. But if you grew up here and work here and are raising a family here in the Buffalo area, you know the secret that most outsiders miss. We are more than a city along Lake Erie with a popular football team and wings. Buffalo is all about the people. The name "City of Good Neighbors" is more than just a cliche marketing term for the Chamber of Commerce to tout. It is a way of life for us.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Meat Raffle Season Is Here In Western New York

Now that Spring is here in Western New York and people are excited to fire up their grills, it is time for a Western New York favorite event, The Meat Raffle. May is full of amazing meat raffles that will help tons of non-profits all across Western New York. Check out all the amazing meat raffles coming up this month according to wnymeatraffles.com.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
96.1 The Breeze

6 Ways To Deal With Seasonal Depression In Buffalo

Winters are long in Buffalo and they definitely affect people's moods. So how do you deal with a winter that seems like it will never end?. Officially, it's spring here in Buffalo. Officially, it started back in March, but to a lot of people, it feels like the winter that will never end. We just had significant snow totals last week and we never can tell if it's really over for good here until June (and even then...you never know). Then we get a couple of months of beautifully comfortable weather, then it's hot for a minute, then we're back to winter. After being locked down in a pandemic for a number of months, the last thing most people want to do is feel cooped up in their house because of the weather.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Enjoy Lunch In Downtown Buffalo As Food Truck Thursdays Return

If you work in downtown Buffalo, you'll be able to enjoy a variety of food options for lunch every Thursday, starting today, May 5, 2022. Food Truck Thursdays are returning to Niagara Square for lunch. There are 20 food trucks that will rotate from 11 am to 2:30 pm. Food Truck Thursdays will take place every week from May to October.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo NY
20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://961thebreeze.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy