A Special Thank You Note To All Moms In Buffalo

Winters are long in Buffalo and they definitely affect people's moods. So how do you deal with a winter that seems like it will never end?. Officially, it's spring here in Buffalo. Officially, it started back in March, but to a lot of people, it feels like the winter that will never end. We just had significant snow totals last week and we never can tell if it's really over for good here until June (and even then...you never know). Then we get a couple of months of beautifully comfortable weather, then it's hot for a minute, then we're back to winter. After being locked down in a pandemic for a number of months, the last thing most people want to do is feel cooped up in their house because of the weather.

BUFFALO, NY ・ 4 DAYS AGO