ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Buffalo, NY

Buffalo Area Truckers Have A New Worry These Days

By Clay Moden
96.1 The Breeze
96.1 The Breeze
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

Diesel prices have soared to over $6 per gallon in some areas and things don't look much better ion the near future. The American economy depends on trucks and the hard working men and women that drive them from coast to coast. But now there is a new worry that truckers...

961thebreeze.com

Comments / 2

Related
98.1 The Hawk

Limos Will Soon Be Gone in New York State?

Over the weekend, I was at an event with someone who owns a limo company close to Rochester, New York and he said, if New York State continues to make it harder for limo companies, he predicted there will be no more limousine rental companies in New York in the future. When he said that, I was obviously surprised by that comment, but another person jumped in the conversation--someone who used to drive limos for a different company.
ROCHESTER, NY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Buffalo, NY
Business
City
East Aurora, NY
Buffalo, NY
Cars
City
Buffalo, NY
Buffalo, NY
Industry
Power 93.7 WBLK

Another Buffalo Restaurant Closing?

One of the cool things about Western New York is the different food scenes. Buffalo as a whole is known for its local food, but it’s a different kind of vibe, depending on which part of the Buffalo region you visit. Hamburg has its own food scene. East Aurora...
BUFFALO, NY
Power 93.7 WBLK

You Better Avoid These Two WNY Intersections

There are two intersections in the Hamburg area that are about to get very busy! A new ice cream shop and a new chain restaurant are coming to the Southtowns and will bring plenty of extra traffic to an already busy location. Busiest Intersections In Hamburg. Coming soon to South...
2 On Your Side

Price dropped on Jack Eichel's Waterfront Village townhome

BUFFALO, N.Y. — Former Buffalo Sabres captain Jack Eichel has reduced the asking price for his Waterfront Village townhouse by slightly more than $100,000. The listing price for Eichel’s vacant townhouse at 29 Ojibwa Circle, has dropped from $1.3 million to $1,199,999, according to a May 5 post on the Buffalo Niagara Association of Realtors multiple listing system. The six-year-old townhouse went into the ML system on Dec. 21, slightly more than one month after Eichel was traded to the Vegas Golden Knights.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Travel Company Video Claims Buffalo Is The Worst City

Buffalo, New York is not everyone's favorite place. But if you grew up here and work here and are raising a family here in the Buffalo area, you know the secret that most outsiders miss. We are more than a city along Lake Erie with a popular football team and wings. Buffalo is all about the people. The name "City of Good Neighbors" is more than just a cliche marketing term for the Chamber of Commerce to tout. It is a way of life for us.
BUFFALO, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vehicles#Gas Prices#Truckers#Diesel Fuel#American#Aaa#The New York Beef Council
Power 93.7 WBLK

Buffalo Has Two Of The Worst Highways In New York

Buffalo is home to many things, great wings, lots of snow, the Buffalo Bills, and two of the worst highways in the state of New York. If you ever have taken a drive down the 33 or the 198, you know those are not the best highways in Western New York and now each of those highways is getting some national attention.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Kensington Expressway To Be Covered In Buffalo

It looks like local, county, state, and federal officials all agree that it's time to try and correct a very bad decision that was made in Buffalo more than 60 years ago. Many people who live in Western New York feel that the creation of the Kensington Expressway that destroyed the Humboldt Parkway in Buffalo was one of the dumbest things that have happened in Buffalo. The original Humboldt Parkway, which was described by its designer Frederick Law Olmsted as the widest and grandest street in Buffalo, was turned into a 6 lane below-grade highway which also destroyed multiple neighborhoods that were populated with untold families and businesses. Construction, which started in 1958, took 13 years to finish and completely changes the landscape of Buffalo.
BUFFALO, NY
2 On Your Side

Preparing for cannabis dispensaries to open across NY

FREDONIA, N.Y. — Now that farmers are getting licenses from the state to grow cannabis, some communities are turning their attention to where the cannabis dispensaries will go. "We're looking at probably one, maybe two dispensaries, but that's up to the state," according to Jon Espersen, who chairs the...
BUFFALO, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Gas Price
96.1 The Breeze

Western New Yorkers Able To Go On USS The Sullivans

USS The Sullivans has really taken a turn...for the better and everyone in Western New York cannot be any more excited about it. Now, there is still a lot of work to be done, but look where USS The Sullivans stand as of today Friday, May 6. Here are some of the important, short facts about the current status of USS The Sullivans.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Open Letter To Drivers at Quaker Crossing Plaza In Orchard Park

Dear drivers at Quaker Crossing Plaza in Orchard Park,. Summer is around the corner, which means that we will be having busier traffic patterns across Western New York. Summertime and the holiday season typically means more traffic on both roads and plazas. Other than The Boulevard plaza in Amherst, there is no busier plaza in the Buffalo area than Quaker Crossing in Orchard Park.
ORCHARD PARK, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Amazing Yard Sale Finds In Western New York

Now that the weather has warmed up, there is no better feeling than finding a yard sale and getting an amazing deal. How excited do you get when you find that hidden gem in the under $1 box and you know that it is a great find. Whether you turn that find into a profit by re-selling it, or you find that one piece that completes your collection, a great deal can give you that happy feeling for a long time.
SHOPPING
News 4 Buffalo

Buffalo Distilling Company rolls out new bourbon

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — It is Kentucky Derby Day and Buffalo Distilling Company has a new bourbon whiskey just for the occasion. It’s called “Bottled in Bond.” Buffalo Distilling said the bourbon was aged at least four years and is 100 proof. The co-founder of Buffalo Distilling told us what taste testers can expect. “Right […]
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

Enjoy Lunch In Downtown Buffalo As Food Truck Thursdays Return

If you work in downtown Buffalo, you'll be able to enjoy a variety of food options for lunch every Thursday, starting today, May 5, 2022. Food Truck Thursdays are returning to Niagara Square for lunch. There are 20 food trucks that will rotate from 11 am to 2:30 pm. Food Truck Thursdays will take place every week from May to October.
BUFFALO, NY
96.1 The Breeze

96.1 The Breeze

Buffalo NY
20K+
Followers
8K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

96.1 The Breeze is a relaxing blend of music from diverse artists from Air Supply to Ed Sheeran. All of Buffalos relaxing favorites that are a must-listen at work. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://961thebreeze.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy