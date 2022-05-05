ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
ACI Worldwide: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
NAPLES, Fla. (AP) _ ACI Worldwide Inc. (ACIW) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $15.5 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Naples, Florida-based company said it had profit of 13 cents. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, came to 28 cents per share.

The maker of software for electronic payments posted revenue of $323.1 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in July, ACI Worldwide said it expects revenue in the range of $325 million to $345 million.

The company expects full-year revenue in the range of $1.42 billion to $1.44 billion.

ACI Worldwide shares have fallen 18% since the beginning of the year. The stock has dropped 25% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ACIW at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ACIW

