Ingredion: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WESTCHESTER, Ill. (AP) _ Ingredion Inc. (INGR) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $130 million, after reporting a loss in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Westchester, Illinois-based company said it had profit of $1.92. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.95 per share.

The food sweetener, starch and nutritional ingredient company posted revenue of $1.89 billion in the period.

Ingredion expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.85 to $7.45 per share.

