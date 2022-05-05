OGE Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) _ OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) on Thursday reported profit of $279.5 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Oklahoma City-based company said it had profit of $1.39.

The energy services company posted revenue of $589.3 million in the period.

OGE Energy expects full-year earnings to be $1.87 to $1.97 per share.

