OGE Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot
OKLAHOMA CITY (AP) _ OGE Energy Corp. (OGE) on Thursday reported profit of $279.5 million in its first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the Oklahoma City-based company said it had profit of $1.39.
The energy services company posted revenue of $589.3 million in the period.
OGE Energy expects full-year earnings to be $1.87 to $1.97 per share.
