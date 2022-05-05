Lexicon: Q1 Earnings Snapshot
THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) _ Lexicon Pharmaceuticals Inc. (LXRX) on Thursday reported a loss of $23.5 million in its first quarter.
On a per-share basis, the The Woodlands, Texas-based company said it had a loss of 16 cents.
The drugmaker posted revenue of $37,000 in the period.
