22nd Century: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) _ 22nd Century Group Inc. (XXII) on Thursday reported a loss of $8.9 million in its first quarter.

The Buffalo, New York-based company said it had a loss of 5 cents per share.

The plant biotechnology company posted revenue of $9 million in the period.

