ModivCare: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DENVER (AP) _ ModivCare Inc. (MODV) on Thursday reported first-quarter profit of $318,000.

The Denver-based company said it had profit of 2 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.57 per share.

The results did not meet Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.58 per share.

The provider of government-sponsored social services posted revenue of $574.9 million in the period, which beat Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $565.5 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on MODV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/MODV