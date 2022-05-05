Wesco International: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) _ Wesco International Inc. (WCC) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $181.2 million.

On a per-share basis, the Pittsburgh-based company said it had net income of $3.19. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $3.63 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.20 per share.

The maker of electrical and industrial maintenance supplies and construction materials posted revenue of $4.93 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.62 billion.

Wesco International expects full-year earnings in the range of $14 to $15 per share.

