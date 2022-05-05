Sprague Resources: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PORTSMOUTH, N.H. (AP) _ Sprague Resources LP (SRLP) on Thursday reported net income of $17.9 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Portsmouth, New Hampshire-based company said it had net income of 68 cents.

The oil products and natural gas storage and distribution company posted revenue of $1.81 billion in the period.

