EchoStar: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ENGLEWOOD, Colo. (AP) _ EchoStar Corp. (SATS) on Thursday reported earnings of $91.4 million in its first quarter.

The Englewood, Colorado-based company said it had net income of $1.06 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to 32 cents per share.

The seller of set-top boxes and provider of satellite services to Dish Network posted revenue of $501.5 million in the period.

