Deluxe: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Deluxe Corp. (DLX) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $9.6 million.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had profit of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses, were $1.05 per share.

The provider of graphic arts design and check printing services posted revenue of $556 million in the period.

