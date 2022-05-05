Deluxe: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) _ Deluxe Corp. (DLX) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $9.6 million.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had profit of 22 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for pretax expenses, were $1.05 per share.

The provider of graphic arts design and check printing services posted revenue of $556 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on DLX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/DLX