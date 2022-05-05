Walker & Dunlop: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BETHESDA, Md. (AP) _ Walker & Dunlop Inc. (WD) on Thursday reported profit of $71.2 million in its first quarter.

The Bethesda, Maryland-based company said it had profit of $2.12 per share.

The provider of commercial real estate financial services posted revenue of $319.4 million in the period.

