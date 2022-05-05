ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clearway Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

 3 days ago

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) _ Clearway Energy, Inc. (CWEN) on Thursday reported a first-quarter loss of $32 million, after reporting a profit in the same period a year earlier.

On a per-share basis, the Princeton, New Jersey-based company said it had a loss of 28 cents.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for a loss of 12 cents per share.

The company created by NRG Energy to acquire and operate natural gas, solar and wind plants posted revenue of $214 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on CWEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/CWEN

