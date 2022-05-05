ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oaktree Specialty Lending: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LOS ANGLES, Calif. (AP) _ Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. (OCSL) on Thursday reported fiscal second-quarter net income of $14.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Los Angles, California-based company said it had net income of 8 cents. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 18 cents per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 17 cents per share.

The specialty finance company posted revenue of $64.3 million in the period.

