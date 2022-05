BALTIMORE -- The Royals will now have three off-days to gear up for the upcoming stretch in the schedule that has them playing 19 games in 17 days this month. Saturday’s game against the Orioles at Camden Yards was postponed because of steady rains all night, and it will be made up on Monday at 11:05 a.m. CT, which was a mutual off-day for both clubs. Monday’s game will come after a single-admission doubleheader on Sunday (12:35 p.m CT), making up Friday’s postponement.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO