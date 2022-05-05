Transcendence by Delali Ayivi
Transcendence is the latest instalment of Stretch Series by emerging Togolese German photographer Delali Ayivi....www.vogue.com
Transcendence is the latest instalment of Stretch Series by emerging Togolese German photographer Delali Ayivi....www.vogue.com
Vogue places fashion in the context of culture and the world we live in—how we dress, live and socialize; what we eat, listen to and watch; who leads and inspires us. Vogue immerses itself in fashion, always leading readers to what will happen next. Thought-provoking, relevant and always influential, Vogue defines the culture of fashion.https://www.vogue.com/
Comments / 0