Stretch Series • Transcendence by Delali Ayivi

With a theme as compelling as “In America: An Anthology of Fashion,” there was as much speculation around this year’s Met Gala performance as there was intrigue about what guests would wear on the red carpet. Who could possibly embody this country’s music legacy and its ties to fashion within the event’s typical three-song set? The answer, of course, was Lenny Kravitz, who emerged onto the stage in the Temple of Dendur clad in a custom-designed yellow snakeskin Chrome Hearts look, belting out such homegrown hits as “Are You Gonna Go My Way” and “Fly Away.” And because there would be no Lenny Kravitz without Elvis Presley, Kacey Musgraves—who swapped her Prada red-carpet gown for an archival Rodarte dress—opened for Kravitz with her cover of Presley’s 1961 ballad, “Can’t Help Falling in Love,” from the soundtrack of Baz Luhrmann’s upcoming Elvis biopic, due to arrive in theaters this June.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO