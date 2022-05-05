ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Why the Ukrainian war is also a domestic political issue for Biden

By Julian Borger in Washington
The Guardian
The Guardian
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C04cn_0fTjLkpr00
Nancy Pelosi arrives with a congressional delegation to meet with Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv Photograph: Ukraine Presidency/ZUMA Press Wire Service/REX/Shutterstock

The visit of the House speaker, Nancy Pelosi , to Kyiv at the head of a congressional delegation this week was a reminder that in Washington the Ukraine war is not just an issue of national security but is an increasingly important domestic political issue too.

In his approach to the conflict, Joe Biden, has the wind at his back in terms of US public opinion and Democratic party sentiment which is encouraging him to be ever more forward-leaning.

In a new poll conducted by the Washington Post and ABC News, 37% of Americans questioned said his administration was not doing enough to support the Ukrainians, fractionally more than the 36% who said he was doing the right amount. Only 14% suggested he was doing too much.

Late last month, the administration broadened US objectives in the conflict, to not just support Ukrainian sovereignty and territorial integrity but also to weaken Russia, with the aim of preventing a repeat of Moscow’s aggression against other countries.

Related: Pentagon chief’s Russia remarks show shift in US’s declared aims in Ukraine

A European diplomat suggested that one of the factors behind that shift was impatience in the higher levels of the party with the administration’s posture.

“It’s fundamentally about trying to get on the front foot in this crisis. There’s a lot of domestic criticism of the administration for being so passive,” the official said.

“The Hill [Congress] are cross and a lot of the big Democratic donors think it’s not being as forthright as America should be … Biden thinks he’s treading a careful path between intervention in its broader sense and keeping the focus on domestic concerns – and some Democrats are starting to think that balance isn’t right.”

Senator Chris Coons, a senior figure in Democratic foreign policy circles, has criticised Biden for taking direct military intervention off the table as an option. On the other side of the party, there has been little pushback from the progressive wing, which is normally sceptical about sending large quantities of military hardware into foreign conflicts.

And for once in Washington, the Republicans are pushing in the same direction.

“This is one of the few areas where Democrats and Republicans are reasonably well united and that makes it pretty easy for a president to move in that direction. He’s not making enemies,” said Larry Sabato, politics professor at the University of Virginia.

“The umbrella over all of this is the moral issue and the powerful video of Ukrainians being slaughtered and dislocated,” John Zogby, a pollster and political consultant, said. “Americans are moved by that and overwhelmingly support the Ukrainian people.”

It is nonetheless a political wedge issue. Support is more uniform among Democrats than Republicans. Donald Trump transferred his personal admiration for Vladimir Putin to at least some of his followers and the Fox News commentator Tucker Carlson, who has consistently raised pro-Moscow talking points on his show .

Democratic support is deepened by the important role of Ukrainian-Americans, thought to represent about 1 million people (Zogby thinks that is an underestimate) and who are influential on the party’s ethnic coordinating council. They have all the more sway because they are concentrated in swing states.

“You’ve got a decent number of Ukrainians in Ohio, and you have a Senate race in Ohio. There are Ukrainians in Pennsylvania and you have a Senate race in Pennsylvania,” said Wendy Schiller, political science professor at Brown University.

In Wisconsin, Democrats have been running ads against the incumbent Senator Ron Johnson, focusing on his 2018 visit to Moscow.

“It’s not an accident that Nancy Pelosi went to Ukraine,” Schiller said. “To have the speaker go, it says this is going to be an issue that the national party is going to take into the midterm elections.”

With state-level and national politics, moral outrage among the public and Biden’s own foreign policy instincts, all pointing in the same direction, the administration has sharply raised its stake in the Ukraine conflict, asking Congress for an extraordinary $33bn in military, economic and humanitarian support for Kyiv.

Public support, however, dies away dramatically when it comes to the question of sending US troops. Only 21% asked in this week’s poll backed such direct intervention, and concern about Ukraine escalating into a nuclear conflict is significantly higher among Democrats than Republicans.

Biden, who has made extricating the US from “forever wars” his signature foreign policy, has repeatedly said he will not send US troops into Ukraine, and has cancelled routine missile tests to reduce any risk of misunderstanding and miscalculation between the two nuclear superpowers.

“Boots on the ground may very well be a very different story,” Zogby said. “I don’t think world war three polls very well.”

Comments / 0

Related
The Guardian

US, UK and Canada walk out of G20 meeting over war in Ukraine

The UK, US and Canada have staged a coordinated walkout of a G20 meeting in protest against Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, amid growing risks of division between leading nations hitting the world economy. Representatives from the three countries left the session as Russian delegates spoke at the meeting in...
ADVOCACY
The Guardian

The awful truth is dawning: Putin may win in Ukraine. The result would be catastrophe

The contrast was startling. In New York, António Guterres, the UN secretary general, launched a belated, desperately needed initiative to halt the war in Ukraine. “At this time of great peril and consequence, he [Guterres] would like to discuss urgent steps to bring about peace,” his spokesman said. The UN chief, he revealed, was proposing immediate, in-person talks with Vladimir Putin in Moscow and Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Kyiv.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Wisconsin State
State
Ohio State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Larry Sabato
Person
John Zogby
Person
Vladimir Putin
Person
Tucker Carlson
Person
Chris Coons
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Volodymyr Zelenskiy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#National Politics#Ukrainians#World War#Kyiv Photograph#House#Democratic#The Washington Post#Abc News#Americans#Pentagon#European
Salon

Why Donald Trump is now undermining his greatest — and only — presidential achievement

When Donald Trump ran for president in 2016, he was seen as a "populist" right-wing politician railing about free trade and immigration to push an isolationist worldview, all of which was out of step with what we knew as the modern conservative movement up to that moment. Sure there had been a rump group of paleoconservatives, like Pat Buchanan, who had staged a couple of fringe presidential campaigns in prior decades. The independent candidacy of millionaire Ross Perot had raised some of the same issues and appealed to many of the same voter concerns. But it was Trump whose TV celebrity and flamboyant personality managed to take those ideas straight into the mainstream of the Republican Party.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
The Independent

Voices: Marjorie Taylor Greene is finally facing some consequences. Her insurrectionist friends might soon, too

This week, Marjorie Taylor Greene finally faced some consequences for her support of the January 6 insurrection. Free Speech for People, an election and campaign finance reform organization, brought a lawsuit on behalf of state voters. They argued that Greene’s comments and actions violate the 14th Amendment, which holds that anyone “engaged in insurrection or rebellion” is barred from running for federal or state office. Greene is implicated in the planning of the event that became the riot, and has also defended the insurrection in the recent past, saying it was in line with the Declaration of Independence’s call to...
POLITICS
International Business Times

World War 3 News: Ex-NATO Commander Suggests West Start Preparing For ‘War With Russia’

A former NATO commander has urged the West to prepare for a possible war with Russia, an event that he called to be “the worst-case scenario” of the Ukraine conflict. Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s “Today” program, Sir Richard Shirreff warned that Russia is likely to respond aggressively to the West’s support of Ukraine. He also urged the West to start preparing for a war with Russia to deter President Vladimir Putin.
WORLD
The Guardian

The Guardian

267K+
Followers
69K+
Post
104M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest news stories, opinion pieces, sports coverage and cultural highlights from The Guardian's award-winning writers

 https://www.theguardian.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy