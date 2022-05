COVID is not playing by the rules. The virus, which has typically seen receding numbers during April in May each year continues to show steady week-over-week increases in Massachusetts with the state reporting 4,376 new cases on Thursday. That’s the highest single-day report of new cases in months. Meanwhile, the number of people hospitalized with the virus, although still relatively low, continues tick upward slightly nearly every day.

