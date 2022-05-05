ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Wait, I thought we wanted government out of our lives

By Darrell Ehrlick
Daily Montanan
Daily Montanan
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cIE3d_0fTjHGh100
Protestors gather outside the United States Supreme Court on May 3, 2022 after a leaked draft court opinion appears to show the high court overturning Roe vs. Wade, which legalized abortion in 1972 (Photo by Jane Norman of States Newsroom).

Much of what probably needed to be said or could be said about abortion was done in our ninth-grade persuasive speaking class.

Even by 1990, the topic of abortion seemed radically overdone, with few minds ever being changed. Even as the number of abortions fell with better contraception and fewer providers, it was the one galvanizing political topic seemed to unite the right, somehow cementing the Tea Partiers and the gun nuts.

Abortion is an amazing topic, really. It has helped build a political party that is nearly militant about guns and gun rights while simultaneously preaching the sanctity of life without the least bit of irony.

In the already much-discussed leaked first draft opinion that was authored by United States Supreme Court Justice Samuel Alito, he defended the gutting of the 1973 case, Roe v. Wade because he, and other conservatives, believe this right to an abortion is unique because it is the only one that implicates the life of another.

But Alito and his fellow conservatives don’t appear to be trying very hard.

States are still executing criminals, which most certainly implicates the right to life. And, life is implicated as those dying of terminal illness want the right to determine if physician-assisted death is correct for them.

Conservatives tasting victory are telling the rest of us delicate liberals buttercups that we should practice some deep breathing and stop fretting because the likely overturning of Roe is narrowly tailored to the very specific medical practice of abortion. And for a moment, we’ll set aside the horrible notion that for many states, overturning the law may mean those young girls who are the victims or rape or incest may be forced to carry a pregnancy to term. So much for conservative compassion, I guess.

My concern comes straight out of a conservative textbook, though. I don’t think the government has any business telling a consenting adult couple what they can or cannot do with their bodies.

Apparently, abortion should be made illegal because it stops the potential for human life, correct? Again, set aside for a moment, that at other times the government is comfortable with judging when and under what conditions a life may end.

However, if the government can decide that abortion is illegal, what is to stop it from deciding that any type of contraception is equally morally incorrect? If stopping a pregnancy that’s progressed to a microscopic cluster of cells is a moral imperative, then shouldn’t it also be equally reprehensible to stop the fertilization of an egg via a pill or condom?

Some will say such an argument is absurd – that no one is threatening to take away birth control pills or other contraceptives, but the federal government looks to be in the position of telling women what kind of birth control is acceptable, and has now decided that pregnancy must be protected at all costs, even as the result of rape or incest. So if that’s the case, is any contraception safe? What about vasectomies? Isn’t that intentionally, surgically stopping a male’s ability to procreate or stopping the natural processes of reproduction? Funny how male contraception never enters into the conversation.

Beyond the problem of allowing government into the most intimate and private aspects of our lives, something every citizen should fear, it’s that this decision continues to perpetuate the stereotype that marriage, sexuality and families are only meaningful in context of reproduction. The forthcoming opinion by the U.S. Supreme Court discounts humans, reducing them to nothing more than breeding stock.

I have three children. I have never once considered abortion as possible means of birth control. However, I have been lucky or blessed that life circumstances have not forced me to consider an unplanned or unwanted pregnancy. There’s been a great mischaracterization of those who favor choice as being pro-baby killing.

It’s not that I like even the thought of abortion. I just dislike the idea of a government that can dictate whom I marry, when I can have children, and what I can do in the privacy of my own home more. And, I resent that the only interest the government has for my children or my family is defined by my spouse’s ovaries.

Meanwhile, the same families and individuals who will now have fewer options when it comes to reproductive choice will continue to struggle to find affordable housing. Those same families are also challenged as food, gas, and energy prices climb faster than paychecks.

Spare me the lectures on morality and values, because it seems patently cruel to fight so hard to ensure more children are born, and then leave them hungry and homeless when they arrive.

Comments / 1

Related
Daily Montanan

Poop on public lands a problem in Montana

“Go before you go.” That’s the advice Glacier National Park’s Bradley Blickhan has for hikers heading up a trail. Translation? Go to the bathroom before you go on your adventure. “We have a staff of wilderness rangers, and part of their job is to take care of these structures,” Blickhan said. “But we’re finding it […] The post Poop on public lands a problem in Montana appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana Republicans would rather whine than help residents with real problems

Is anyone else getting tired of whiny Republicans?  The most recent example is an editorial sent across the state by 57 Republican Legislators.  Their complaint is, once again, a screed against the judiciary.  Didn’t any of them take 8th grade civics classes?  What part of “checks and balances” don’t they understand?  This time around they […] The post Montana Republicans would rather whine than help residents with real problems appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Hungry children just too much bother for the state of Montana

“For I was naked and you clothed me. I was thirsty and you gave me drink. And  I was hungry, and you decided against feeding me because of the administrative burdens.” Jesus’ words don’t quite have the same ring to them when translated for today’s political environment, I guess. Of course, I adapted his famous […] The post Hungry children just too much bother for the state of Montana appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Salon

Right-wing media is now blaming Ketanji Brown Jackson for the Supreme Court leak

If you thought the right-wing attacks on incoming Supreme Court Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson would end with her confirmation to the nation's highest court, you were wrong. Months after her confirmation, Newsmax host Grant Stinchfield is back to baselessly targeting Jackson. On Tuesday, he suggested that Jackson was responsible for the recent leak of the court's decision on Roe v. Wade.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Samuel Alito
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Medical Abortion#Abortion Law#Conservatives
Daily Montanan

Debtor’s prison in Ravalli County? Group claims fee scheme forces those awaiting trial into poverty

A possible class-action lawsuit filed in federal court against Ravalli County claims that officials there have run what amounts to debtor’s prison that preys on indigent and poor people, making it more likely they’ll reoffend or stay in poverty. Meanwhile, attorneys for the county say the lawsuit is nothing more than a clever parsing centering […] The post Debtor’s prison in Ravalli County? Group claims fee scheme forces those awaiting trial into poverty appeared first on Daily Montanan.
RAVALLI COUNTY, MT
Daily Montanan

Parents want back to take back schools, but when did they ever leave?

I have to give credit to the wonderful marketing job some politicians have done at creating a controversy out of nothing. That would perfectly describe the movement that urges parents to take back their schools. To hear some worried politicians and aspiring school board members tell it: Communism, immorality and self-hatred have seeped deeply into […] The post Parents want back to take back schools, but when did they ever leave? appeared first on Daily Montanan.
EDUCATION
Daily Montanan

Montana’s drought means that we are toast

One of Gov. Ted Schwinden’s favorite excuses for his failure to prepare Montana for the state’s disastrous droughts in the 1980s was: “Montana is a ‘next year’ state.” It means that even though our rivers dried up, fish died, crops withered, and as he infamously put it, “the whole damn state’s on fire,” we should […] The post Montana’s drought means that we are toast appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Federal judge temporarily blocks Biden administration from ending Title 42

A federal judge in Louisiana said Monday he will block the Biden administration from lifting a public health order that keeps immigrants seeking asylum out of the United States. U.S. District Judge Robert R. Summerhays told Republican state attorneys general and the federal government that he planned to grant the Republicans’ request for a temporary […] The post Federal judge temporarily blocks Biden administration from ending Title 42 appeared first on Daily Montanan.
LOUISIANA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Supreme Court
Daily Montanan

Montana Constitution applies to all Montanans (including the governor)

In the many years I had the privilege of teaching Montana history, one of my absolute favorite chapters was on the 1972 Montana Constitutional Convention. The diversity of people gathered at our state capitol during the wintry months of 1972 created a document that has stood the test of time and been admired and emulated […] The post Montana Constitution applies to all Montanans (including the governor) appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana youth make history with climate change lawsuit

In the summer of 2012, a large wildfire swept through the Broadus ranch owned by the family of Ricki Held, causing her family to lose electricity for one month and killing several cattle, which resulted in significant financial losses for the family. Now Held is suing the state of Montana and several of its government […] The post Montana youth make history with climate change lawsuit appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

After spending $800K on attorneys, Billings wants to send franchise fees case to mediation

The City of Billings wants a judge to force class-action litigants into mediation to potentially settle a battle about “franchise fees,” which the city illegally charged homeowners and residents for decades in the case that has been ongoing for nearly five years. The city discontinued the practice shortly after the lawsuit began, but the fees […] The post After spending $800K on attorneys, Billings wants to send franchise fees case to mediation appeared first on Daily Montanan.
BILLINGS, MT
Daily Montanan

White Lives Matter: Small but visible in Montana

The leader of a small but highly-visible white supremacist group has touted Montana’s laws in an effort to recruit other extremists in the state. The introduction of White Lives Matter in Montana is another reminder of the state’s turbulent history with white supremacy and white nationalist groups as well as the efforts of local activists […] The post White Lives Matter: Small but visible in Montana appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Montana sees $72 million of spending in state from ‘Yellowstone’ TV series

Season four of “Yellowstone,” which was filmed near Missoula and the Bitterroot Valley, brought in $72 million of qualified spending to the state in 2021. The report produced by the University of Montana’s Bureau of Business and Economic Research showed that Montana’s economy with “Yellowstone” resulted in 527 more jobs, $25.3 million in annual personal […] The post Montana sees $72 million of spending in state from ‘Yellowstone’ TV series appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Overturning Roe would hand power over abortion to states. Many would ban it.

A U.S. Supreme Court ruling striking down a nearly 50-year-old right to abortion would lead to strict restrictions or bans by states across nearly half the country almost immediately. The court is poised to overturn the landmark 1973 case Roe v. Wade, as well as a subsequent ruling on fetal viability, according to an initial draft […] The post Overturning Roe would hand power over abortion to states. Many would ban it. appeared first on Daily Montanan.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Daily Montanan

States rush to revise their abortion laws as a major U.S. Supreme Court decision nears

WASHINGTON — Abortion access throughout the country could soon depend on a patchwork of state laws if a U.S. Supreme Court dominated by conservatives overturns the constitutional right it established nearly 50 years ago. The court’s decision on Mississippi’s 15-week abortion ban is expected sometime within the next two months. But state legislatures have been […] The post States rush to revise their abortion laws as a major U.S. Supreme Court decision nears appeared first on Daily Montanan.
U.S. POLITICS
Daily Montanan

Judge finds birth-certificate changes imposed by Legislature violate Montana’s Constitution

A Yellowstone County District Court judge has ruled that a law meant to make changing a gender designation on a birth certificate more rigorous appears to violate the state’s constitution, and he’s blocked the law with a preliminary injunction. Judge Michael G. Moses ruled that Senate Bill 280, which was passed by the Legislature in […] The post Judge finds birth-certificate changes imposed by Legislature violate Montana’s Constitution appeared first on Daily Montanan.
MONTANA STATE
Daily Montanan

Daily Montanan

8K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

The Daily Montanan is a nonprofit, nonpartisan source for trusted news, commentary and insight into statewide policy and politics beneath the Big Sky. We seek to cover state government and issues, including public lands, politics, healthcare and education by not only reporting what is happening, but why and how the news affects the lives of Treasure State residents. We are an independent news outlet dedicated to the belief that truth, transparency and trust are essential to a free republic. We are a proud affiliate of States Newsroom, a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit supported by grants and a coalition of donors and readers, which has editors and reporters throughout the country dedicated to relentless coverage of state government, policies and statewide issues.

 https://dailymontanan.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy