Baton Rouge Named 4th-Best City in America for Naked Gardening

Zbynek Pospisil / Amazon

This weekend will be great to get out and do things outdoors. You’ve got the return of the Breaux Bridge Crawfish Festival and the Louisiana Smoked Meat Festival in Ville Platte.

Oh, and it’s World Naked Gardening Day on Saturday, May 7.

Yep, that’s a thing. It was “founded” in Seattle back in 2005 by a couple of buddies who weren’t physically fit enough to participate in the city’s Naked Bike Ride.

They did, however, figure that gardening in the buff could be done by just about everyone.

“Gardening has a timeless quality, and anyone can do it: young and old, singles or groups, the fit and infirm, urban and rural. An elderly lady in a Manhattan apartment can plant new annuals in her window box,” explains the World Naked Gardening Day website .

For those that do want to participate in Saturday’s big day, you probably should know your city or town’s laws regarding being naked outside. Or just roll the dice and live your best life.

If you were interested in participating in World Naked Gardening Day, there are a couple of Louisiana cities that might make good spots to get your gardening on in your birthday suit (should you live there or have a friend needing some weeding done at their house).

The website LawnStarter ranked 2022’s Best Cities for Naked Gardening and Baton Rouge checked in as the #4 best city and New Orleans came in at #20.

There are a total of 100 of the biggest U.S. cities on this list and the rankings are based off the following:

Nudist population size

Legality of public nudity and toplessness

Gardener-friendliness

Weather conditions

Safety

Topping the overall list is Austin followed by Orlando, Atlanta, and then Baton Rouge.

There are so many jokes we can make, but we’ll just leave you with “Happy Nekked Gardening” everyone!