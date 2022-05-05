ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Bridge Under The Bridge Moves to Temporary Home

By Eric Stone
 4 days ago
After being asked last week to move from their original location, under the bridge at 8th Ave SW, the couple who has been feeding Cedar Rapids residents out of their trailer for free since the 2020 derecho has, at least, temporarily, found a new home. According to the Cedar...

Cedar Rapids, IA
104.5 KDAT plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

