Bridge Under The Bridge Moves to Temporary Home

If you are looking for a weekend getaway this Summer you need to put the Riverwalk from this small Iowa town on your list, it was voted one of the 10 Best in the USA in 2022. According to the website 10best.com, the Riverwalk in Dubuque, Iowa is deserving as being recognized as one of the 10 Best Riverwalks in the US in 2022. The riverwalk in Dubuque comes in at number 9 on the list, behind some iconic riverwalks like the San Antonio riverwalk coming in at 5th on the list, and the first place ranked Detroit International Riverwalk. In the article, they say this about the Dubuque riverwalk...

DUBUQUE, IA ・ 2 DAYS AGO